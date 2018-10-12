One dead after garbage truck-pickup truck collision in Cerro Gordo County
By KGLO News
|
Oct 12, 2018 @ 6:35 AM

ROCKWELL — One person is dead after a garbage truck collides with a pick north of Rockwell.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened shortly before 6:45 Thursday morning at 170th Street and Quail Avenue. The Patrol says the garbage truck was eastbound on 170th while the pickup was northbound on Quail, with both vehicles entering the intersection simultaneously.

The driver of the pickup was killed. The identity of those involved has not been released as of this morning by the State Patrol.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Bowers sentenced to ten years in prison for voluntary manslaughter (AUDIO) Update — names released in fatal accident near Rockwell Thursday Ernst warns oil industry will fight E15 progress Calls by farmers to Iowa Concern Hotline are up Drying soybeans can be risky: ‘they will burn everything up’ Iowa Department of Public Health recommends you get a flu shot now to be prepared