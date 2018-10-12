One dead after garbage truck-pickup truck collision in Cerro Gordo County

ROCKWELL — One person is dead after a garbage truck collides with a pick north of Rockwell.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened shortly before 6:45 Thursday morning at 170th Street and Quail Avenue. The Patrol says the garbage truck was eastbound on 170th while the pickup was northbound on Quail, with both vehicles entering the intersection simultaneously.

The driver of the pickup was killed. The identity of those involved has not been released as of this morning by the State Patrol.