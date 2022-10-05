One dead after fire at The Manor in downtown Mason City Sunday evening

MASON CITY — One person is dead after a fire at The Manor apartments in downtown Mason City on Sunday evening.

Firefighters responded shortly after 6 o’clock to a fire alarm, with the fire department finding light smoke from a fifth floor window.

Firefighters found the fire in Apartment #549 and the building’s fire sprinkler system had extinguished the fire. The resident of the apartment was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, where they were later pronounced dead.

The Mason City Fire Department has not released the name of the victim.

Fire Marshal Jamey Medlin says the cause of the fire was accidental by smoking materials. Five other residents of the building were displaced for one night due to the deployment of the fire sprinkler system.