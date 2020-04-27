One dead after Charles City house fire
CHARLES CITY — One person is dead after a house fire in Charles City early Saturday morning.
The Charles City Fire Department says they responded to the fire at 715 8th Avenue at about 2:20 AM.
On arrival, smoke was seen coming from the home’s roof and attic area, with firefighters later discovering that the fire had happened solely in the kitchen area of the home.
While extinguishing the fire, firefighters discovered a deceased individual in the home, who was the only occupant at the time of the fire.
An investigation of the cause of the fire concluded that the fire started in the kitchen, likely due to cooking materials overheating.
The name of the victim has not been released at this time.