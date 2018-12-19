One dead after accident on Avenue of the Saints near Floyd

FLOYD — The Iowa State Patrol says one person is dead after a two-vehicle accident on the Avenue of the Saints near Floyd.

The accident happened at around 5:30 this morning at the intersection of US Highways 18 and 218 and Quarry Road when a Ford Fusion rear-ended a semi.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the semi was not injured.

The Iowa State Patrol is withholding the names of those involved in the accident pending the notification of relatives.

The intersection has been known for multiple crashes since the Avenue of the Saints opened and local officials have urged the DOT to make changes to the intersection.