One charged in Manly child endangerment case to plead guilty, other fails to show up for hearing

MANLY — One part of a couple from Manly charged with child endangerment plans to plead guilty, while the other person failed to show up for a court hearing earlier this week.

A criminal complaint says Manly’s police chief Aaron Pals was dispatched to 213 South Broadway Street for a medical call back on February 13th of last year, where he says he found a three-year-old female who was unconscious and not breathing. Pals says the child started breathing on her own after CPR was given but the child was still unresponsive.

The complaint says the child had numerous wounds in all stages of healing ranging from old scars to fresh open wounds, and that the child had not been taken to a medical facility for treatment.

48-year-old Gary Anderson and 34-year-old Antwine King were charged with one count of child endangerment, that’s a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Court records show that a plea hearing has been scheduled for King on March 18th in Worth County District Court.

Anderson meanwhile failed to show up for a pre-trial conference on Monday, with District Associate Judge Adam Sauer stating in an order that a warrant was already outstanding for Anderson and that further proceedings would be scheduled following his arrest.