On the day of the special county GOP convention, Minert drops out of Cerro Gordo County Recorder race
MASON CITY — One of the three Republican candidates for Cerro Gordo County Recorder has withdrawn his name from consideration.
Mason City businessman Steve Minert had announced his intent to seek the office on the heels of the announcement by longtime Recorder Colleen Pearce that she was retiring. Minert, who co-owns the Harley-Davidson dealerships in Mason City and Charles City, says in a written statement that he’s dropping out due to business reasons, adding that dealership sales territories for the company are being expanded and he doesn’t have the time to currently seek public office.
Cerro Gordo County Republicans are holding a special convention today to decide their nominee. County deputy treasurer TJ Shovein and Rockwell city councilman Larry Wentz are the two remaining publicly declared candidates.
The winner of the special convention will face Democrat AnnMarie Legler, who has worked for Cerro Gordo County for 13 years, the last eight in the Recorder’s office, in the November general election to fill the remainder of Pearce’s term.
Pearce retired after more than 30 years as the County Recorder.