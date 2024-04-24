Omaha man indicted on federal drug charges after being arrested in Mason City

OMAHA — State charges have been dismissed against an alleged Omaha narcotics dealer who was arrested earlier this year in Mason City as he’s been indicted on federal charges.

38-year-old Jose Velez Senior was taken into custody on the afternoon of February 23rd after investigators conducted a controlled takedown near the intersection of 24th and South Monroe. The Sheriff’s Department said a search of Velez’s vehicle resulted in recovering about nine pounds of ice methamphetamine.

Velez was charged with possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class B felony, as well as failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony. A district court judge on Tuesday approved a motion by prosecutors to dismiss the charges as Velez has been federally indicted as part of the case.