Omaha man arrested in Mason City, accused of being narcotics dealer

February 26, 2024 11:27AM CST
MASON CITY — An Omaha man is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on drug charges.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says their investigators conducted a controlled takedown of a suspected narcotics trafficker late Friday afternoon near the intersection of 24th and South Monroe in Mason City. 

38-year-old Jose Velez Senior was taken into custody and charged with possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class B felony, as well as failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony. The Sheriff’s Department says a search of Velez’s vehicle resulted in recovering about nine pounds of ice methamphetamine.

They say the case is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement.

