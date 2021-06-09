      Weather Alert

Omaha man accused of hitting pedestrian with vehicle in Mason City store parking lot

Jun 9, 2021 @ 6:38am

MASON CITY — Police have arrested an Omaha man who is accused of hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle in a Mason City store parking lot.

The Mason City Police Department says they were dispatched to Mills Fleet Farm at about 2:45 Tuesday afternoon on a call of a person who had collapsed outside the store. On arrival, police and fire paramedics discovered that the person who collapsed was a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle.

The unnamed pedestrian was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment of injuries, but the victim’s condition was not known to the Police Department as of late last night.

Following an investigation, police arrested 35-year-old Christopher Rathfon and charged him with operating while intoxicated, reckless driving, and serious injury by vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Mason City police Lt. Jeremy Ryal at 641-421-2716.

