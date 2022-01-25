Oklahoma man sentenced on federal drug charges after traffic stop near Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE — An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to over 10 years in prison on federal drug charges.
The Iowa State Patrol stopped 44-year-old Domingo Flores on the afternoon of November 8th 2020 on a speeding violation near the 193 mile marker on Interstate 35 near Clear Lake. A criminal complaint states that during the stop, Flores admitted to having a methamphetamine pipe under the seat of his vehicle. After placing Flores under arrest and obtaining a search warrant for the vehicle, authorities allegedly found a handgun and a pound of meth.
State charges were dropped in March of last year after Flores was indicted on federal charges. Flores pleaded guilty to possession of meth with the intent to distribute.
He was sentenced on Monday in US Federal Court in Cedar Rapids to a total of 126 months in prison, or ten and a half years, to be followed by five years of supervised release.