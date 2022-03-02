      Weather Alert

Oil driller invests in carbon-capture pipeline for Midwest

Mar 2, 2022 @ 11:40am

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s biggest oil driller says it will commit $250 million to help fund a proposed pipeline that would gather carbon dioxide produced by ethanol plants across the Midwest and pump it underground for permanent storage. 

Billionaire oil tycoon Harold Hamm’s Continental Resources was scheduled to make a formal announcement of the investment into Summit Carbon Solutions’ $4.5 billion pipeline Wednesday morning at an ethanol plant in North Dakota. 

The plant is one of 31 ethanol facilities across Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and the Dakotas where emissions would be captured and piped to North Dakota to be buried. That pipeline would cross several north-central Iowa counties including Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock and Wright.  

Continental officials say they have no plans to use the gas for enhanced oil recovery.

For the latest

Trending
Owner of South Shore Donut Company in Clear Lake to run for Democratic nomination in Senate District 30
Police say search continues for missing Mason City man, but foul play not suspected
Cerro Gordo County Treasurer says she will not seek re-election
Mason City man pleads guilty to drug, gun charges
Spencer school administrator named as Mason City Community School District's next superintendent
Connect With Us