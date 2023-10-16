Officials say threat to Iowa Capitol not credible, building searched anyway

DES MOINES — Iowa authorities say they determined a social media threat to the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines this weekend was not credible, but all areas of the building were checked as a precaution.

According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, Capitol Police notified the Iowa State Patrol of a threat to the Iowa Capitol building at 12:45 Saturday afternoon.

The state agency investigated and determined the threat was not credible. Employees of the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the State Patrol still searched the building, but found nothing of concern.

The Iowa Capitol is open for tours on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.