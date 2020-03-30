One more COVID-19 case in Cerro Gordo — two more people die in Iowa — 88 more COVID-19 positive cases
DES MOINES —- The Iowa Department of Public Health today says there’s 88 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, including one in Cerro Gordo County, for a total of 424 positive cases. Two elderly adults died last night due to the virus — one in Linn County, one in Washington County, bringing the total number of deaths in Iowa to six.
Sarah Reisetter of the Iowa Department of Public Health says projections indicate the number of cases will continue to climb in April.
“We’re thinking we might see a peak, a first peak, in the next two to three weeks, so that’s the best information that we have right now,” Reisetter says. “I would reiterate that things are changing on a daily basis and we continue to look at numbers both here in Iowa and what’s happening in other states.”
Reisster is urging Iowans who live in a county where a positive case of COVID-19 has not been reported to stay vigilant about personal hygiene and staying home, if possible.
“It should be every Iowan’s assumption that the virus is currently circulating in their community,” Reisetter says. “Although I know we all stand up here and sound like a broken record, but those mitigation strategies are so very important regardless of where you live in Iowa at this time.”
Governor Reynolds emphasizes that the incubation period for the virus is up to 14 days.
“Iowans who have recently traveled for spring break and may have been exposed to the virus are are still in that incubation period,” she says.
Experts say 80 percent of those who get the virus will either not have any symptoms or their symptoms will be mild and they’ll be able to recover at home.
=== The new Cerro Gordo County case is in a middle-aged adult, 41-60 years old. That brings the county’s total confirmed cases to seven. The other previous confirmed cases in our listening area include three from Hancock County, and single cases in Butler, Wright and Kossuth counties.
===============================
OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
Governor Kim Reynolds ★ Lt. Governor Adam Gregg
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
Additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa, Reynolds to hold press conference today
DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 88 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 424 positive cases. There have been a total of 6,162 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, two Iowans with COVID-19 passed away last night, one elderly adult (81+) of Linn County, one elderly adult (81+) of Washington County.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 88 individuals include:
- Audubon County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Benton County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Cerro Gordo County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Clinton County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Crawford County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Dallas County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Dubuque County, 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years),
- Guthrie County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Iowa County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Jackson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Jasper County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Johnson County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
- Jones County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Linn County, 9 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years), 6 elderly adults (81+)
- Monona County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Muscatine County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Polk County, 2 children (0-17 years), 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Scott County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
- Shelby County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.