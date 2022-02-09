      Weather Alert

Officials ID north-central Iowa snowmobiler who died in Montana avalanch

Feb 9, 2022 @ 11:49am

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Law enforcement officers have released the name of an Algona snowmobiler who was killed in an avalanche west of Yellowstone National Park in Montana. 

Gallatin County Sheriff and Coroner Dan Springer said 30-year-old Bradie Harold Becker of Algona was killed Sunday in a slide near West Yellowstone. An autopsy determined he died of asphyxiation after being buried in avalanche debris. 

Becker had been separated from the people he was snowmobiling with at the time of the avalanche. When they found him, resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. He was wearing an avalanche airbag that deployed.

For the latest

Trending
Charles City man in federal prison to return to state to face murder charge of rural Nashua man
Two men accused of having over 100 pounds of meth in car during Cerro Gordo County traffic stop plead not guilty
Law enforcement looking for missing Mason City woman
Mason City woman accused of stabbing given suspended prison sentence
New Hampton man charged with murder in Charles City infant's death found guilty of lesser charge
Connect With Us