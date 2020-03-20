Officials: Dental student is first University of Iowa COVID-19 case
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Officials say a dental student is the first COVID-19 case reported on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City.
University officials say a patient seen by the student when the student was symptomatic has been notified as have other students with whom he came in contact.
The university says the dentistry student doesn’t live in any residence hall and is in isolation off campus.
A campus message sent out on Thursday said that the Dental College also disinfects all operatories after routine protocol for blood-borne pathogens and has intensified these efforts. .