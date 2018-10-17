Official: Online sale of Iowa voter rolls no cause for alarm

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office acknowledges Iowa’s voter registration lists are being sold on the internet, but says there’s no call for public alarm.

The office said Tuesday that the FBI is investigating reports of voter registration rolls from 19 states — including Iowa — being sold online. Spokesman Kevin Hall says the rolls are public records that anyone can buy from the Secretary of State’s Office for about $1,000.

Hall says the rolls don’t include voters’ personal information, such as Social Security and driver’s license numbers, and the attempts to sell the lists online has no impact on the security of Iowa’s elections.

Hall says the online sales aren’t the result of any hacking, saying whoever is selling the lists got them the way anyone else would. They “bought these lists and are using them improperly … to try to make a profit.”