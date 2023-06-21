Officer-involved shooting in Sheffield leaves one man dead

SHEFFIELD — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Sheffield on Tuesday night.

The DCI says at 9:42 PM, deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were called to 1124 West Gilman Street on the report of a domestic dispute. On arrival, deputies encountered a male brandishing a handgun at a vehicle and at deputies.

The man was ordered to drop the gun, and after he refused, a deputy shot him one time. The unidentified male died at the scene.

None of the officers were injured. The DCI says they along with the Iowa State Patrol are investigating the incident.

The name of the man will be released at a later time pending the notification of relatives.