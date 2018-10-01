MASON CITY — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Over 300 Iowans have been killed in domestic violence-related homicides between January 1995 and March of this year.

Mary Ingham of Crisis Intervention Service in Mason City says domestic violence homicides are 100-percent preventable. “Every time we talk to family members after there’s been a homicide, someone knows something has been happening. People know there’s been abuse in the relationship. This isn’t just a one time, heat of the moment, angry, ‘I shot my wife’, that just doesn’t happen. It’s a history of violence. We need this community, we need family and friends to step up and help protect victims and hold offenders accountable.”

Ingham says her dream is that we can hold offenders accountable without having to use law enforcement. “If there’s early intervention, family members talking to family members and friends about ‘hey, your controlling behavior is getting out of hand’, and get people doing the harm held early, rather than late.”

People may wonder why a person just doesn’t walk away from abusive situations. Ingham says it’s the attitude of the abuser that should be held accountable and not the person being abused. “When people ask me that question, the first thing I think in my head is ‘why doesn’t the other person just act nice?’ The flip side is that many times people love their partner, you love your husband, you love your boyfriend, you love your wife, you don’t love the behavior. Just like other types of behaviors, you want people to change. Domestic violence is a choice for the person doing harm, and that’s what we want people to know, it’s not a choice for the victim.”

An annual event called “Remember My Name” will be held this Friday to honor the memory of Iowans who have lost their lives as a result of domestic violence. It takes place during the noon hour in the Mason City Room of the Public Library and is sponsored by the North Iowa Domestic & Sexual Abuse Community Coalition.