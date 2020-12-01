Number of north-central Iowans recovered from COVID three times greater than new cases according to Tuesday’s data
DES MOINES — For the first time in over a month, the number of people recovered from COVID-19 in north-central Iowa outpaced the number of new confirmed cases.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock Tuesday morning, 303 people in the KGLO News listening area had been reported as having recovered from coronavirus, with 91 new cases being diagnosed.
In Cerro Gordo County, only 18 new cases were reported between Monday morning and Tuesday morning while 101 people had recovered.
Four more deaths were reported in that same time frame, two in Cerro Gordo with single deaths in Mitchell and Winnebago. That brings the area’s death total to 138.
The active number of cases in the listening area as of 11 o’clock this morning was 5526, dropping from 5742 at the same time Monday morning.
The 10-county listening area’s 14-day positivity rate dropped nearly a percentage point to 20.7%.
Some of the decline in case positivity could be due to reduced testing around the Thanksgiving holiday. Some hospital officials throughout the state were bracing for another surge in positive tests and illness due to Thanksgiving family gatherings.
Statewide in the same 24-hour period: 24 more deaths were reported to bring the total to 2427, while 1906 new cases were identified and 5223 more people were reported as recovered.
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|46
|2
|Butler
|6
|
|Floyd
|16
|
|Franklin
|21
|
|Hancock
|7
|
|Kossuth
|7
|
|Mitchell
|5
|1
|Winnebago
|24
|1
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|6
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|138
|4
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|3591
|18
|Butler
|1026
|2
|Floyd
|1065
|11
|Franklin
|743
|3
|Hancock
|873
|5
|Kossuth
|1086
|15
|Mitchell
|803
|4
|Winnebago
|933
|2
|Worth
|370
|7
|Wright
|1270
|24
|
|
|
|Area Total
|11760
|91
|
|
|Active Cases 11/26/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|1807
|1850
|477
|Butler
|517
|505
|82
|Floyd
|550
|522
|60
|Franklin
|305
|294
|42
|Hancock
|408
|447
|134
|Kossuth
|535
|509
|176
|Mitchell
|447
|467
|119
|Winnebago
|359
|374
|192
|Worth
|188
|197
|46
|Wright
|410
|425
|182
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|5526
|5590
|1510
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|1738
|101
|Butler
|503
|32
|Floyd
|499
|11
|Franklin
|417
|15
|Hancock
|458
|40
|Kossuth
|544
|24
|Mitchell
|351
|24
|Winnebago
|550
|16
|Worth
|182
|11
|Wright
|854
|29
|
|
|
|Area Total
|6096
|303
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|21.4
|Butler
|20.1
|Floyd
|22
|Franklin
|16.9
|Hancock
|19.2
|Kossuth
|23.3
|Mitchell
|21.4
|Winnebago
|19.9
|Worth
|16.2
|Wright
|21.2
|
|
|Area Average
|20.7
The Associated Press contributed to this report