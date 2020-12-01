      Weather Alert

Number of north-central Iowans recovered from COVID three times greater than new cases according to Tuesday’s data

Dec 1, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — For the first time in over a month, the number of people recovered from COVID-19 in north-central Iowa outpaced the number of new confirmed cases.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock Tuesday morning, 303 people in the KGLO News listening area had been reported as having recovered from coronavirus, with 91 new cases being diagnosed.

In Cerro Gordo County, only 18 new cases were reported between Monday morning and Tuesday morning while 101 people had recovered.

Four more deaths were reported in that same time frame, two in Cerro Gordo with single deaths in Mitchell and Winnebago. That brings the area’s death total to 138.

The active number of cases in the listening area as of 11 o’clock this morning was 5526, dropping from 5742 at the same time Monday morning.

The 10-county listening area’s 14-day positivity rate dropped nearly a percentage point to 20.7%.

Some of the decline in case positivity could be due to reduced testing around the Thanksgiving holiday. Some hospital officials throughout the state were bracing for another surge in positive tests and illness due to Thanksgiving family gatherings.

Statewide in the same 24-hour period: 24 more deaths were reported to bring the total to 2427, while 1906 new cases were identified and 5223 more people were reported as recovered.

 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 46 2
Butler 6
Floyd 16
Franklin 21
Hancock 7
Kossuth 7
Mitchell 5 1
Winnebago 24 1
Worth
Wright 6
Area Total 138 4

 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 3591 18
Butler 1026 2
Floyd 1065 11
Franklin 743 3
Hancock 873 5
Kossuth 1086 15
Mitchell 803 4
Winnebago 933 2
Worth 370 7
Wright 1270 24
Area Total 11760 91

 

 

Active Cases 12/1/20
 Active Cases 11/26/20
Active Cases 11/1/20
Cerro Gordo 1807 1850 477
Butler 517 505 82
Floyd 550 522 60
Franklin 305 294 42
Hancock 408 447 134
Kossuth 535 509 176
Mitchell 447 467 119
Winnebago 359 374 192
Worth 188 197 46
Wright 410 425 182
Area Total 5526 5590 1510

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 1738 101
Butler 503 32
Floyd 499 11
Franklin 417 15
Hancock 458 40
Kossuth 544 24
Mitchell 351 24
Winnebago 550 16
Worth 182 11
Wright 854 29
Area Total 6096 303

 

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 21.4
Butler 20.1
Floyd 22
Franklin 16.9
Hancock 19.2
Kossuth 23.3
Mitchell 21.4
Winnebago 19.9
Worth 16.2
Wright 21.2
Area Average 20.7

 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

For the latest

Trending
Six more COVID deaths in north-central Iowa
Iowa sees most COVID deaths reported in a 24-hour period
Food Bank of Iowa CEO says food insecurity has doubled in pandemic
Burlington, Larchwood casinos fined for self ban violations
Iowa fraternity suspended over hazing concerns