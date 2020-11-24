      Weather Alert

Number of north-central Iowans hospitalized due to COVID passes 100 mark

Nov 24, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — North-central Iowa saw it’s active COVID-19 case count grow by over 100 between Monday and Tuesday, and the number of people hospitalized in north-central Iowa due to coronavirus has passed the 100 mark.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 242 new COVID-19 cases were identified in our listening area between 11 o’clock Monday and 11 o’clock Tuesday morning. 137 more people locally have recovered in that same time period.

Butler County reported one death to bring the county’s total to four and the area’s total since the start of the pandemic to 121.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in our listening area grew by 104 in that same 24-hour period to 5355, 1846 of those cases being in Cerro Gordo County.

The 10-county 14-day average positivity rate dropped slightly from 23.1% on Monday to 22.5% today. 101 people are hospitalized in north-central Iowa, a new high. 12 are in an intensive care unit, while eight are on ventilators. 

Statewide 19 more people were reported dead in the same 24 hour period to bring the total to 2224. 3860 more cases were identified to bring the total to 215,582.

 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 41
Butler 4 1
Floyd 14
Franklin 19
Hancock 7
Kossuth 4
Mitchell 4
Winnebago 23
Worth
Wright 5
Area Total 121 1

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 3298 69
Butler 913 19
Floyd 974 48
Franklin 687 10
Hancock 813 19
Kossuth 955 34
Mitchell 718 11
Winnebago 876 2
Worth 337 4
Wright 1170 26
Area Total 10741 242

 

 

Active Cases 11/24/20
 Active Cases 11/20/20
Active Cases 11/1/20
Cerro Gordo 1846 1717 477
Butler 457 413 82
Floyd 481 389 60
Franklin 269 247 42
Hancock 442 416 134
Kossuth 468 430 176
Mitchell 428 419 119
Winnebago 365 359 192
Worth 189 175 46
Wright 410 378 182
Area Total 5355 4943 1510

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 1411 60
Butler 452 1
Floyd 479 1
Franklin 399 2
Hancock 364 22
Kossuth 483 14
Mitchell 286 9
Winnebago 488 10
Worth 148 3
Wright 755 15
Area Total 5265 137

 

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 24.2
Butler 18.7
Floyd 24.4
Franklin 19.6
Hancock 22.4
Kossuth 23.3
Mitchell 22.7
Winnebago 22.7
Worth 17.1
Wright 22
Area Average 22.5
