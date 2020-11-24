Number of north-central Iowans hospitalized due to COVID passes 100 mark
DES MOINES — North-central Iowa saw it’s active COVID-19 case count grow by over 100 between Monday and Tuesday, and the number of people hospitalized in north-central Iowa due to coronavirus has passed the 100 mark.
According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 242 new COVID-19 cases were identified in our listening area between 11 o’clock Monday and 11 o’clock Tuesday morning. 137 more people locally have recovered in that same time period.
Butler County reported one death to bring the county’s total to four and the area’s total since the start of the pandemic to 121.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in our listening area grew by 104 in that same 24-hour period to 5355, 1846 of those cases being in Cerro Gordo County.
The 10-county 14-day average positivity rate dropped slightly from 23.1% on Monday to 22.5% today. 101 people are hospitalized in north-central Iowa, a new high. 12 are in an intensive care unit, while eight are on ventilators.
Statewide 19 more people were reported dead in the same 24 hour period to bring the total to 2224. 3860 more cases were identified to bring the total to 215,582.
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|41
|
|Butler
|4
|1
|Floyd
|14
|
|Franklin
|19
|
|Hancock
|7
|
|Kossuth
|4
|
|Mitchell
|4
|
|Winnebago
|23
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|5
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|121
|1
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|3298
|69
|Butler
|913
|19
|Floyd
|974
|48
|Franklin
|687
|10
|Hancock
|813
|19
|Kossuth
|955
|34
|Mitchell
|718
|11
|Winnebago
|876
|2
|Worth
|337
|4
|Wright
|1170
|26
|
|
|
|Area Total
|10741
|242
|
|
|Active Cases 11/20/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|1846
|1717
|477
|Butler
|457
|413
|82
|Floyd
|481
|389
|60
|Franklin
|269
|247
|42
|Hancock
|442
|416
|134
|Kossuth
|468
|430
|176
|Mitchell
|428
|419
|119
|Winnebago
|365
|359
|192
|Worth
|189
|175
|46
|Wright
|410
|378
|182
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|5355
|4943
|1510
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|1411
|60
|Butler
|452
|1
|Floyd
|479
|1
|Franklin
|399
|2
|Hancock
|364
|22
|Kossuth
|483
|14
|Mitchell
|286
|9
|Winnebago
|488
|10
|Worth
|148
|3
|Wright
|755
|15
|
|
|
|Area Total
|5265
|137
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|24.2
|Butler
|18.7
|Floyd
|24.4
|Franklin
|19.6
|Hancock
|22.4
|Kossuth
|23.3
|Mitchell
|22.7
|Winnebago
|22.7
|Worth
|17.1
|Wright
|22
|
|
|Area Average
|22.5