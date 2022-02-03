      Weather Alert

Number of new weekly COVID cases continue to drop in north-central Iowa, hospitalizations slightly up

Feb 3, 2022 @ 10:44am

MASON CITY — For the second straight week, the number of reported new COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa has dropped.

According to new data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 1003 new cases were reported in the last week in the KGLO News listening area of Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties, compared to 1522 new cases the previous week. In Cerro Gordo County, there were 315 new cases reported, compared to 444 new cases in the previous week.

The 7-day test positivity rate for the combined nine-county listening area dropped from 18.3% last week to 13.9% this week, while the 14-day rate dropped from 19.8 to 16.4%.  Cerro Gordo County’s 7-day rate dropped from 20.5 to 17% while the 14-day rate is down from 22.5 to 19.1%.

Five new deaths were reported in north-central Iowa in the last week, three new deaths in Cerro Gordo County with the others being in Franklin and Wright, bringing the area’s death toll since the start of the pandemic to 503.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, 35 people are currently hospitalized, up from 31 last week. Six patients are in an intensive care unit. 21 of those 35 were not fully vaccinated.

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 11737 315
Butler 3301 105
Floyd 3763 147
Franklin 2657 60
Hancock 2974 74
Mitchell 2617 60
Winnebago 3127 96
Worth 1846 61
Wright 3737 85
Area Total 35759 1003
Last week total 34756 1522

 

 

7-day positive tests in area
 This week Last Week
0-17 16% 21%
18-29 19% 17%
30-39 18% 16%
40-49 15% 13%
50-59 15% 14%
60-69 11% 10%
70-79 5% 5%
80+ 3% 4%

 

 

Positivity rate 7-day % 14-day % Prev 7-day % Prev 14-day %
Cerro Gordo 17 19.1 20.5 22.5
Butler 10.6 13.2 14.5 15
Floyd 17.6 18.2 18.4 20.1
Franklin 13.2 14.6 16.8 17.4
Hancock 9.4 11.9 15.4 14.8
Mitchell 10.7 12.7 15.2 16.4
Winnebago 16.8 21.5 25.1 23.1
Worth 12.2 17.2 20.6 23.4
Wright 14.4 18.5 20.6 25.6
Area Total 13.9 16.4 18.3 19.8

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 152 131 21 3
Butler 48 41 7
Floyd 59 48 11
Franklin 39 36 3 1
Hancock 45 36 9
Mitchell 49 45 4
Winnebago 42 35 7
Worth 11 10 1
Wright 58 49 9 1
Area Total 503 431 72 5
Last week total 498 426 72 10

 

 

Hospitalized Wednesday Last Wednesday
Total 35 31
ICU 6 4
Vaccinated 14 7
Non-Vaccinated 21 24

 

 

 

Hospitalized by Age Total Fully Vaccinated Not Vaccinated
0-11 1 1
12-17
18-19 1 1
20-29
30-39
40-49
50-59 5 2 3
60-69 6 3 3
70-79 11 3 8
80+ 11 6 5
Total 35 14 21
