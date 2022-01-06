      Weather Alert
Number of new COVID cases in north-central Iowa almost doubles in last week compared to previous week

Jan 6, 2022 @ 11:12am

MASON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa last week was almost double when compared to the week before.

According to the new data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 683 new coronavirus cases were identified in the KGLO News listening area of Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties in the last week, compared to 395 new cases the previous week. 56% of the new cases are in people under the age of 40, with 25% coming in the 18-29 age group.

The seven-day and 14-day positivity rates for the area jumped up over the last week, with the seven-day rate going from 8.1% to 12.8% for the listening area, while the 14-day rate is up from 7.9% last week to 10.2% this week.

In Cerro Gordo County, 223 new cases were identified in the last week, with the seven-day positivity rate going from 8% to 14.1%. Most of the counties in the listening area are seeing double-digit seven-day positivity rates, with the largest being in Wright County at 22.3%, or almost one in every four people being tested being positive.

COVID-related hospitalizations in the north-central Iowa medical region continue to be down compared to a high of 53 people three weeks ago. There are currently 29 people hospitalized for COVID in north-central Iowa hospitals, compared to 27 a week ago. Of those 29, 22 are not fully vaccinated.

40% of the total inpatient beds in north-central Iowa are currently available, compared to only 26% statewide. 

Seven new deaths were reported in the last week in north-central Iowa, with five being in Cerro Gordo County and one each in Floyd and Hancock counties.

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 9884 223
Butler 2764 49
Floyd 3096 56
Franklin 2223 38
Hancock 2596 44
Mitchell 2196 52
Winnebago 2668 45
Worth 1454 37
Wright 3163 139
Area Total 30044 683
Last week total 29361 395

 

 

Positivity rate 7-day % 14-day % Prev 7-day % Prev 14-day %
Cerro Gordo 14.1 10.5 8 8
Butler 5.8 6.5 7.9 7.3
Floyd 12.2 6.7 3.5 4.8
Franklin 11.2 10.1 8.8 5.9
Hancock 9.7 7.7 7.5 7.6
Mitchell 12.7 11.1 8.9 8.4
Winnebago 11.3 10.2 7.9 10
Worth 13.9 9.1 4.7 5.3
Wright 22.3 20.2 17.9 17.3
Area Total 12.8 10.2 8.1 7.9

 

 

7-day positive tests in area
 This week Last Week
0-17 14% 17%
18-29 25% 20%
30-39 17% 15%
40-49 15% 14%
50-59 13% 10%
60-69 11% 16%
70-79 4% 5%
80+ 1% 2%

 

 

Hospitalized Wednesday Last Wednesday
Total 29 27
ICU 2 3
Vaccinated 7 5
Non-Vaccinated 22 22

 

 

Hospitalized by Age Total Fully Vaccinated Not Vaccinated
1-11 1 0 1
12-17 3 1 2
18-19 1 0 1
20-29 1 1 0
30-39 0 0 0
40-49 2 1 1
50-59 6 1 5
60-69 8 3 5
70-79 3 0 3
80+ 4 0 4
Total 29 7 22

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 141 122 19 5
Butler 48 41 7
Floyd 55 44 11 1
Franklin 35 32 3
Hancock 43 34 9 1
Mitchell 47 43 4
Winnebago 41 35 6
Worth 10 9 1
Wright 54 45 8
Area Total 474 405 68 7
Last week total 467 399 67 8
