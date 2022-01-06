Number of new COVID cases in north-central Iowa almost doubles in last week compared to previous week
MASON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa last week was almost double when compared to the week before.
According to the new data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 683 new coronavirus cases were identified in the KGLO News listening area of Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties in the last week, compared to 395 new cases the previous week. 56% of the new cases are in people under the age of 40, with 25% coming in the 18-29 age group.
The seven-day and 14-day positivity rates for the area jumped up over the last week, with the seven-day rate going from 8.1% to 12.8% for the listening area, while the 14-day rate is up from 7.9% last week to 10.2% this week.
In Cerro Gordo County, 223 new cases were identified in the last week, with the seven-day positivity rate going from 8% to 14.1%. Most of the counties in the listening area are seeing double-digit seven-day positivity rates, with the largest being in Wright County at 22.3%, or almost one in every four people being tested being positive.
COVID-related hospitalizations in the north-central Iowa medical region continue to be down compared to a high of 53 people three weeks ago. There are currently 29 people hospitalized for COVID in north-central Iowa hospitals, compared to 27 a week ago. Of those 29, 22 are not fully vaccinated.
40% of the total inpatient beds in north-central Iowa are currently available, compared to only 26% statewide.
Seven new deaths were reported in the last week in north-central Iowa, with five being in Cerro Gordo County and one each in Floyd and Hancock counties.
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|9884
|223
|Butler
|2764
|49
|Floyd
|3096
|56
|Franklin
|2223
|38
|Hancock
|2596
|44
|Mitchell
|2196
|52
|Winnebago
|2668
|45
|Worth
|1454
|37
|Wright
|3163
|139
|
|
|
|Area Total
|30044
|683
|Last week total
|29361
|395
|Positivity rate
|7-day %
|14-day %
|
|Prev 7-day %
|Prev 14-day %
|Cerro Gordo
|14.1
|10.5
|
|8
|8
|Butler
|5.8
|6.5
|
|7.9
|7.3
|Floyd
|12.2
|6.7
|
|3.5
|4.8
|Franklin
|11.2
|10.1
|
|8.8
|5.9
|Hancock
|9.7
|7.7
|
|7.5
|7.6
|Mitchell
|12.7
|11.1
|
|8.9
|8.4
|Winnebago
|11.3
|10.2
|
|7.9
|10
|Worth
|13.9
|9.1
|
|4.7
|5.3
|Wright
|22.3
|20.2
|
|17.9
|17.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|12.8
|10.2
|
|8.1
|7.9
|
7-day positive tests in area
|This week
|Last Week
|0-17
|14%
|17%
|18-29
|25%
|20%
|30-39
|17%
|15%
|40-49
|15%
|14%
|50-59
|13%
|10%
|60-69
|11%
|16%
|70-79
|4%
|5%
|80+
|1%
|2%
|Hospitalized
|Wednesday
|Last Wednesday
|Total
|29
|27
|ICU
|2
|3
|Vaccinated
|7
|5
|Non-Vaccinated
|22
|22
|Hospitalized by Age
|Total
|Fully Vaccinated
|Not Vaccinated
|1-11
|1
|0
|1
|12-17
|3
|1
|2
|18-19
|1
|0
|1
|20-29
|1
|1
|0
|30-39
|0
|0
|0
|40-49
|2
|1
|1
|50-59
|6
|1
|5
|60-69
|8
|3
|5
|70-79
|3
|0
|3
|80+
|4
|0
|4
|
|
|
|
|Total
|29
|7
|22
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|141
|122
|19
|5
|Butler
|48
|41
|7
|
|Floyd
|55
|44
|11
|1
|Franklin
|35
|32
|3
|
|Hancock
|43
|34
|9
|1
|Mitchell
|47
|43
|4
|
|Winnebago
|41
|35
|6
|
|Worth
|10
|9
|1
|
|Wright
|54
|45
|8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|474
|405
|68
|7
|Last week total
|467
|399
|67
|8