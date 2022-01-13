Number of new COVID cases double in the last week, positivity rates soar in north-central Iowa
MASON CITY — The number of new weekly COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa has more than doubled.
According to the newest data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 1491 new cases of coronavirus were identified in the KGLO News listening area of Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties in the last week. That compares to 683 cases in the previous week.
The 7-day and 14-day test positivity rates leaped in the last week. The 7-day rate for the listening area is 19.7%, meaning almost one out of every five people tested is positive for the virus. That’s up from 12.8% last week. The 14-day rate for the listening area is 16.6%, up from 10.2% last week.
The highest 7-day positivity rate was in Wright County at 33.2%, or one out of every three tests being positive. Cerro Gordo County’s 7-day rate increased from 14.1 to 21.5%, while the 14-day rate is up from 10.5% to 18.4%.
In north-central Iowa, 24% of the new cases are in the 18-29 age group, with 20% coming from those in their 30s.
10 new deaths were reported in our listening area in the last week, four from Cerro Gordo, three from Floyd, two from Hancock and one from Mitchell County.
The number of people in north-central Iowa hospitals is up 10 people from last week to 39. 20 of those patients were fully vaccinated while 19 were not. Five are in an intensive care unit.
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|10380
|496
|Butler
|2870
|106
|Floyd
|3238
|142
|Franklin
|2327
|104
|Hancock
|2674
|78
|Mitchell
|2327
|131
|Winnebago
|2775
|107
|Worth
|1573
|119
|Wright
|3371
|208
|
|
|
|Area Total
|31535
|1491
|Last week total
|30044
|683
|Positivity rate
|7-day %
|14-day %
|
|Prev 7-day %
|Prev 14-day %
|Cerro Gordo
|21.5
|18.4
|
|14.1
|10.5
|Butler
|11.6
|9
|
|5.8
|6.5
|Floyd
|15.7
|13.8
|
|12.2
|6.7
|Franklin
|21.8
|17.3
|
|11.2
|10.1
|Hancock
|13.9
|10.5
|
|9.7
|7.7
|Mitchell
|23.2
|19.5
|
|12.7
|11.1
|Winnebago
|16.8
|14.7
|
|11.3
|10.2
|Worth
|21
|18.5
|
|13.9
|9.1
|Wright
|33.2
|27.7
|
|22.3
|20.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|19.7
|16.6
|
|12.8
|10.2
|
7-day positive tests in area by age
|This week
|Last Week
|0-17
|14%
|14%
|18-29
|24%
|25%
|30-39
|20%
|17%
|40-49
|14%
|15%
|50-59
|13%
|13%
|60-69
|10%
|11%
|70-79
|3%
|4%
|80+
|3%
|1%
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|145
|124
|21
|4
|Butler
|48
|41
|7
|
|Floyd
|58
|47
|11
|3
|Franklin
|35
|32
|3
|
|Hancock
|45
|36
|9
|2
|Mitchell
|48
|44
|4
|1
|Winnebago
|41
|35
|6
|
|Worth
|10
|9
|1
|
|Wright
|54
|45
|8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|484
|413
|70
|10
|Last week total
|474
|405
|68
|7
|Hospitalized
|Wednesday
|Last Wednesday
|Total
|39
|29
|ICU
|5
|2
|Vaccinated
|20
|7
|Non-Vaccinated
|19
|22
|Hospitalized by Age
|Total
|Fully Vaccinated
|Not Vaccinated
|1-11
|0
|
|
|12-17
|0
|
|
|18-19
|0
|
|
|20-29
|3
|
|3
|30-39
|4
|2
|2
|40-49
|1
|1
|
|50-59
|5
|2
|3
|60-69
|9
|4
|5
|70-79
|9
|5
|4
|80+
|8
|6
|2
|
|
|
|
|Total
|39
|20
|19