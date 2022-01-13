      Weather Alert

Number of new COVID cases double in the last week, positivity rates soar in north-central Iowa

Jan 13, 2022 @ 11:08am

MASON CITY — The number of new weekly COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa has more than doubled.

According to the newest data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 1491 new cases of coronavirus were identified in the KGLO News listening area of Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties in the last week. That compares to 683 cases in the previous week.

The 7-day and 14-day test positivity rates leaped in the last week. The 7-day rate for the listening area is 19.7%, meaning almost one out of every five people tested is positive for the virus. That’s up from 12.8% last week. The 14-day rate for the listening area is 16.6%, up from 10.2% last week.

The highest 7-day positivity rate was in Wright County at 33.2%, or one out of every three tests being positive. Cerro Gordo County’s 7-day rate increased from 14.1 to 21.5%, while the 14-day rate is up from 10.5% to 18.4%.

In north-central Iowa, 24% of the new cases are in the 18-29 age group, with 20% coming from those in their 30s.

10 new deaths were reported in our listening area in the last week, four from Cerro Gordo, three from Floyd, two from Hancock and one from Mitchell County.

The number of people in north-central Iowa hospitals is up 10 people from last week to 39. 20 of those patients were fully vaccinated while 19 were not. Five are in an intensive care unit. 

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 10380 496
Butler 2870 106
Floyd 3238 142
Franklin 2327 104
Hancock 2674 78
Mitchell 2327 131
Winnebago 2775 107
Worth 1573 119
Wright 3371 208
Area Total 31535 1491
Last week total 30044 683

 

Positivity rate 7-day % 14-day % Prev 7-day % Prev 14-day %
Cerro Gordo 21.5 18.4 14.1 10.5
Butler 11.6 9 5.8 6.5
Floyd 15.7 13.8 12.2 6.7
Franklin 21.8 17.3 11.2 10.1
Hancock 13.9 10.5 9.7 7.7
Mitchell 23.2 19.5 12.7 11.1
Winnebago 16.8 14.7 11.3 10.2
Worth 21 18.5 13.9 9.1
Wright 33.2 27.7 22.3 20.2
Area Total 19.7 16.6 12.8 10.2

 

 

7-day positive tests in area by age
 This week Last Week
0-17 14% 14%
18-29 24% 25%
30-39 20% 17%
40-49 14% 15%
50-59 13% 13%
60-69 10% 11%
70-79 3% 4%
80+ 3% 1%

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 145 124 21 4
Butler 48 41 7
Floyd 58 47 11 3
Franklin 35 32 3
Hancock 45 36 9 2
Mitchell 48 44 4 1
Winnebago 41 35 6
Worth 10 9 1
Wright 54 45 8
Area Total 484 413 70 10
Last week total 474 405 68 7

 

 

Hospitalized Wednesday Last Wednesday
Total 39 29
ICU 5 2
Vaccinated 20 7
Non-Vaccinated 19 22

 

 

 

Hospitalized by Age Total Fully Vaccinated Not Vaccinated
1-11 0
12-17 0
18-19 0
20-29 3 3
30-39 4 2 2
40-49 1 1
50-59 5 2 3
60-69 9 4 5
70-79 9 5 4
80+ 8 6 2
Total 39 20 19
