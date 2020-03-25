      Breaking News
Number of Iowans hospitalized for virus up 60%

Mar 25, 2020 @ 10:45am

DES MOINES — The number of Iowans hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 more than doubled in 24 hours.

On Sunday night, seven Iowans were hospitalized for treatment of the virus. By Monday night, there were 18. According to Governor Kim Reynolds, half of those were tested after they were admitted to the hospital.

“It’s a relatively small number,” Reynolds said of the 18 hospitalized. “…but remember part of the criteria for the testing from the State Hygienic Lab is hospitalized patients with a fever, respiratory failure and no other diagnosis that they can tie that to.”

Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed now in 30 Iowa counties, with a total of 124 Iowans testing positive.

