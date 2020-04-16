Number of Iowa unemployment claims drops, Iowa Workforce Development’s website can answer many unemployment questions
MASON CITY — The number of state unemployment claims in the last week remained high, but it did drop from the week before. The US Labor Department says new claims for the week of April 5th through the 11th were 43,862, down from more than 67,000 first-time claims filed in the previous week.
Iowa Workforce Development district manager Michael Witt says the best place for individuals to find and understand the options for unemployment is at the COVID-19 page on their website iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov. “When folks visit that page, we really lay out all the options that are out there related to the CARES act. Your going to find a link to all three individual unemployment compensation programs that are a part of the CARES act: the pandemic unemployment assistance program, the federal pandemic compensation program as well as the extended unemployment compensation program.”
Witt says the website also has a spot that answers frequently asked questions as well as some videos to help people understand the process of filing for unemployment. “A couple of documents with questions and answers both related to individuals as well as employers. We keep those two pages updated as often as we can. We have links for if an individual has never filed for unemployment before and they’re not comfortable, or maybe unsure of how to do it, we have links to recorded videos, both in English and Spanish, and we have other languages coming, where someone can watch that short video, it walks them through tab-by-tab, screen-by-screen, on what information they would need to provide when they file that unemployment claim.”
People with other questions can also email Iowa Workforce Development at uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov.