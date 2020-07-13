      Weather Alert

Number of Iowa abortions climb after plummeting for decades

Jul 13, 2020 @ 5:26am

DES MOINES (AP) —- The number of women having abortions in Iowa climbed last year, a turnaround that critics blame on the state’s controversial decision to withdraw from a federally funded family planning program. 

 

After decades of plummeting abortion numbers, the state last year recorded 3,566 abortions. That is 8% more than the previous year. 

 

The Des Moines Register reports last year’s increase came after the number of Iowa abortions dropped 56% from 2008 to 2018.

