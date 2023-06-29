Number of homes available up slightly in May

DES MOINES — The Iowa Association of Realtors report shows some improvement in the availability of homes in May.

The May report shows there were 14% more homes on the market compared to April. But on a year-to-year basis the number of homes was down 13% compared to May of 2022.

May saw a 29 percent increase in home sales from April — but sales were down by 13% compared to last May. Homes spent ten more days on the market in May compared to May 2022.

The Median sale price of $225,500, was up 2.5% compared to last year.