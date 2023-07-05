Number of fireworks complaints down this year in Mason City

MASON CITY — The Independence Day holiday weekend is over, and Mason City’s mayor says the number of fireworks-related complaints is down compared to last year.

During an appearance on the “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO earlier today, Bill Schickel said he continues to hear comments pro and con about the use of fireworks, but the number of complaints into the city’s police department is lower. “I’m pleased to see the number of calls for service to our police department were down this year. We had 83 calls for service, most of them in the last several days. Just talked with Chief Jeff Brinkley, he gave me the latest figures. That’s down from 107 the previous year, and that’s actually a record low in the number of calls for service complaints that we received.”

Schickel says some warnings were issued from those calls for service. “Nine warnings were issued. The police department has a policy of on first offense giving warnings, so nine warnings were issued. One municipal infraction citation was issued. That’s punishable by a $250 fine. Overall, I think the compliance was a little bit better this year.”

Schickel says the city’s fireworks ordinance is something that city leaders will continue to look at. “I think it’s something we need to take a look at every so often as things change, as we receive new information. Certainly it’s an area of concern, it is an area of concern for a lot of people, and so we’ll continue to monitor the situation, stay in touch with the city council on it, see what they are hearing, and certainly stay in touch with the community as well.”

Fireworks use in Mason City is only allowed on July 3rd and 4th each year between 6:00 and 11:00 PM.

