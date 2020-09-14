Number of area active COVID-19 cases rises over 100 since start of September
DES MOINES — The number of active COVID-19 cases continues to be on the rise in north-central Iowa.
According to data leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the number of active cases in our listening area was at 716. That’s 17 higher than 11 o’clock on Sunday morning and 103 higher compared to September 1st.
Cerro Gordo County currently has 269 active cases, 27 more when compared to the start of the month. Mitchell County has 87 active cases, 57 more compared to September 1st; Winnebago County currently has 81 active cases; Kossuth 63; Wright 58; Floyd 53; Franklin 38; Butler 26; Worth 24; and Hancock 17.
21 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the same 24 hour period to bring the area’s pandemic total to 3120. Five more people have recovered to bring the area total to 2348.
Looking at the state numbers: three more people have died to bring the total to 1221; 406 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported to bring the state’s total to 74,767.
|
|
|Active Cases 9/11/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|269
|255
|241
|Butler
|26
|24
|49
|Floyd
|53
|52
|34
|Franklin
|38
|31
|27
|Hancock
|17
|17
|24
|Kossuth
|63
|48
|40
|Mitchell
|87
|71
|30
|Winnebago
|81
|68
|73
|Worth
|24
|19
|14
|Wright
|58
|59
|81
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|716
|644
|613
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|942
|5
|Butler
|244
|4
|Floyd
|262
|
|Franklin
|323
|
|Hancock
|170
|2
|Kossuth
|168
|3
|Mitchell
|169
|3
|Winnebago
|206
|4
|Worth
|96
|
|Wright
|540
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3120
|21
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|652
|
|Butler
|216
|
|Floyd
|206
|1
|Franklin
|268
|
|Hancock
|151
|3
|Kossuth
|105
|
|Mitchell
|82
|
|Winnebago
|115
|1
|Worth
|72
|
|Wright
|481
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2348
|5
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|21
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|3
|Franklin
|17
|Hancock
|2
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|10
|Worth
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|Area Total
|56