Number of area active COVID-19 cases rises over 100 since start of September

Sep 14, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — The number of active COVID-19 cases continues to be on the rise in north-central Iowa.

According to data leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the number of active cases in our listening area was at 716. That’s 17 higher than 11 o’clock on Sunday morning and 103 higher compared to September 1st.

Cerro Gordo County currently has 269 active cases, 27 more when compared to the start of the month. Mitchell County has 87 active cases, 57 more compared to September 1st; Winnebago County currently has 81 active cases; Kossuth 63; Wright 58; Floyd 53; Franklin 38; Butler 26; Worth 24; and Hancock 17.

21 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the same 24 hour period to bring the area’s pandemic total to 3120. Five more people have recovered to bring the area total to 2348.

Looking at the state numbers: three more people have died to bring the total to 1221; 406 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported to bring the state’s total to 74,767.

 

 

Active Cases 9/14/20
 Active Cases 9/11/20
Active Cases 9/1/20
Cerro Gordo 269 255 241
Butler 26 24 49
Floyd 53 52 34
Franklin 38 31 27
Hancock 17 17 24
Kossuth 63 48 40
Mitchell 87 71 30
Winnebago 81 68 73
Worth 24 19 14
Wright 58 59 81
Area Total 716 644 613

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 942 5
Butler 244 4
Floyd 262
Franklin 323
Hancock 170 2
Kossuth 168 3
Mitchell 169 3
Winnebago 206 4
Worth 96
Wright 540
Area Total 3120 21

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 652
Butler 216
Floyd 206 1
Franklin 268
Hancock 151 3
Kossuth 105
Mitchell 82
Winnebago 115 1
Worth 72
Wright 481
Area Total 2348 5

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 21
Butler 2
Floyd 3
Franklin 17
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 10
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 56
