Number of active local COVID-19 cases down as almost 200 recovered reported over the weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa health officials say the state confirmed another 804 positive COVID-19 cases and four more deaths as of Sunday morning.
Iowa currently has confirmed 1,315 COVID-19 deaths and 86,229 cases.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said it is adding the results of nearly 27,000 antigen tests to the state’s coronavirus website this weekend. The tests were conducted at long-term care facilities in September.
Of the nearly 27,000 antigen test results included in the update, about 300 are positive for the virus.
The state on Sunday was reporting a 11.1% positivity rate in cases.
=== Looking locally, 73 more cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend in our listening area while 197 new recoveries were reported in the time period between 11 o’clock Friday morning and 11 o’clock Sunday morning. That brought the number of active cases in our listening area down to 831, compared to 892 as of 11 o’clock Friday morning. No new deaths were reported in our listening area. Head to this story at kglonews.com to view the local county-by-county numbers.
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|1058
|13
|Butler
|271
|3
|Floyd
|350
|9
|Franklin
|350
|3
|Hancock
|186
|7
|Kossuth
|273
|14
|Mitchell
|190
|1
|Winnebago
|304
|5
|Worth
|108
|4
|Wright
|592
|14
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3682
|73
|
|
|Active Cases 9/25/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|278
|265
|241
|Butler
|17
|23
|49
|Floyd
|56
|75
|34
|Franklin
|22
|34
|27
|Hancock
|17
|21
|24
|Kossuth
|149
|142
|40
|Mitchell
|82
|88
|30
|Winnebago
|120
|139
|73
|Worth
|28
|26
|14
|Wright
|62
|79
|81
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|831
|892
|613
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|759
|63
|Butler
|252
|9
|Floyd
|291
|28
|Franklin
|310
|15
|Hancock
|167
|11
|Kossuth
|124
|7
|Mitchell
|108
|7
|Winnebago
|171
|24
|Worth
|80
|2
|Wright
|529
|31
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2791
|197
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|21
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|3
|Franklin
|18
|Hancock
|2
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|13
|Worth
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|Area Total
|60