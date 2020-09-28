      Weather Alert

Number of active local COVID-19 cases down as almost 200 recovered reported over the weekend

Sep 28, 2020 @ 5:07am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa health officials say the state confirmed another 804 positive COVID-19 cases and four more deaths as of Sunday morning. 

Iowa currently has confirmed 1,315 COVID-19 deaths and 86,229 cases. 

The Iowa Department of Public Health said it is adding the results of nearly 27,000 antigen tests to the state’s coronavirus website this weekend. The tests were conducted at long-term care facilities in September.

Of the nearly 27,000 antigen test results included in the update, about 300 are positive for the virus. 

The state on Sunday was reporting a 11.1% positivity rate in cases.

 

=== Looking locally, 73 more cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend in our listening area while 197 new recoveries were reported in the time period between 11 o’clock Friday morning and 11 o’clock Sunday morning. That brought the number of active cases in our listening area down to 831, compared to 892 as of 11 o’clock Friday morning. No new deaths were reported in our listening area. Head to this story at kglonews.com to view the local county-by-county numbers. 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 1058 13
Butler 271 3
Floyd 350 9
Franklin 350 3
Hancock 186 7
Kossuth 273 14
Mitchell 190 1
Winnebago 304 5
Worth 108 4
Wright 592 14
Area Total 3682 73

 

 

Active Cases 9/27/20
 Active Cases 9/25/20
Active Cases 9/1/20
Cerro Gordo 278 265 241
Butler 17 23 49
Floyd 56 75 34
Franklin 22 34 27
Hancock 17 21 24
Kossuth 149 142 40
Mitchell 82 88 30
Winnebago 120 139 73
Worth 28 26 14
Wright 62 79 81
Area Total 831 892 613

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 759 63
Butler 252 9
Floyd 291 28
Franklin 310 15
Hancock 167 11
Kossuth 124 7
Mitchell 108 7
Winnebago 171 24
Worth 80 2
Wright 529 31
Area Total 2791 197

 

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 21
Butler 2
Floyd 3
Franklin 18
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 13
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 60
