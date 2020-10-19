Number of active COVID cases up in north-central Iowa, state sees almost 3000 new cases in last three days
DES MOINES — The number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa is on the rise. In the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the number of active cases in the KGLO listening area rose by 29 to 860 as there were 41 new cases of coronavirus identified in that time frame while 12 more people were listed as recovered.
There are 217 active cases in Cerro Gordo County, 186 in Kossuth, 137 in Winnebago, 112 in Wright, 57 in Hancock, 46 in Mitchell, 31 each in Butler and Floyd, 23 in Worth, and 20 in Franklin County.
The 14-day average positivity rate for the 10-county listening area is at 7.3%, up from 7.1% at the same time Sunday morning.
Looking at hospitalization data from the Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 2, which also includes Chickasaw County, 30 people are hospitalized, up from 28 yesterday. Six patients are in an Intensive Care Unit, with five patients being on a ventilator.
=== Statewide, Iowa has reported nearly 3000 new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the last three days. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 1,595 confirmed cases Saturday, another 915 on Sunday and 508 new confirmed cases Monday. During that time, the department reported 13 more deaths from the coronavirus. There were 480 people being treated in Iowa hospitals for the virus, just below a record high set last week.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|1233
|11
|Butler
|342
|2
|Floyd
|412
|
|Franklin
|371
|2
|Hancock
|278
|6
|Kossuth
|421
|7
|Mitchell
|229
|3
|Winnebago
|425
|8
|Worth
|126
|
|Wright
|680
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4517
|41
|
|
|Active Cases 10/16/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|217
|207
|192
|Butler
|31
|27
|20
|Floyd
|31
|41
|48
|Franklin
|20
|16
|18
|Hancock
|57
|47
|21
|Kossuth
|186
|182
|161
|Mitchell
|46
|41
|69
|Winnebago
|137
|129
|119
|Worth
|23
|23
|27
|Wright
|112
|112
|67
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|860
|825
|742
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|993
|2
|Butler
|309
|5
|Floyd
|370
|2
|Franklin
|333
|
|Hancock
|217
|
|Kossuth
|235
|1
|Mitchell
|183
|
|Winnebago
|272
|1
|Worth
|103
|1
|Wright
|567
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3582
|12
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|23
|
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|11
|
|Franklin
|18
|
|Hancock
|4
|
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|16
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|75
|0
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|4.8
|Butler
|6.4
|Floyd
|5.4
|Franklin
|4.1
|Hancock
|9.6
|Kossuth
|10.8
|Mitchell
|5.6
|Winnebago
|14.8
|Worth
|3.6
|Wright
|10.2
|
|
|Area Average
|7.3