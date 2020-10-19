      Weather Alert

Number of active COVID cases up in north-central Iowa, state sees almost 3000 new cases in last three days

Oct 19, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — The number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa is on the rise. In the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the number of active cases in the KGLO listening area rose by 29 to 860 as there were 41 new cases of coronavirus identified in that time frame while 12 more people were listed as recovered.

There are 217 active cases in Cerro Gordo County, 186 in Kossuth, 137 in Winnebago, 112 in Wright, 57 in Hancock, 46 in Mitchell, 31 each in Butler and Floyd, 23 in Worth, and 20 in Franklin County.

The 14-day average positivity rate for the 10-county listening area is at 7.3%, up from 7.1% at the same time Sunday morning.

Looking at hospitalization data from the Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 2, which also includes Chickasaw County, 30 people are hospitalized, up from 28 yesterday. Six patients are in an Intensive Care Unit, with five patients being on a ventilator. 

 

=== Statewide, Iowa has reported nearly 3000 new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the last three days. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 1,595 confirmed cases Saturday, another 915 on Sunday and 508 new confirmed cases Monday. During that time, the department reported 13 more deaths from the coronavirus. There were 480 people being treated in Iowa hospitals for the virus, just below a record high set last week.

 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 1233 11
Butler 342 2
Floyd 412
Franklin 371 2
Hancock 278 6
Kossuth 421 7
Mitchell 229 3
Winnebago 425 8
Worth 126
Wright 680 2
Area Total 4517 41

 

 

Active Cases 10/19/20
 Active Cases 10/16/20
Active Cases 10/1/20
Cerro Gordo 217 207 192
Butler 31 27 20
Floyd 31 41 48
Franklin 20 16 18
Hancock 57 47 21
Kossuth 186 182 161
Mitchell 46 41 69
Winnebago 137 129 119
Worth 23 23 27
Wright 112 112 67
Area Total 860 825 742

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 993 2
Butler 309 5
Floyd 370 2
Franklin 333
Hancock 217
Kossuth 235 1
Mitchell 183
Winnebago 272 1
Worth 103 1
Wright 567
Area Total 3582 12

 

 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 23
Butler 2
Floyd 11
Franklin 18
Hancock 4
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 16
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 75 0

 

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 4.8
Butler 6.4
Floyd 5.4
Franklin 4.1
Hancock 9.6
Kossuth 10.8
Mitchell 5.6
Winnebago 14.8
Worth 3.6
Wright 10.2
Area Average 7.3
