Number of active COVID cases in north-central Iowa now over 3000 — double when compared to start of November

Nov 11, 2020 @ 11:05am

DES MOINES — The number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa is now over the 3000 mark, the number of active cases in Cerro Gordo County has crossed over the 1000 mark — both of those numbers doubling in just a 10-day period.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 293 new cases had been identified in the KGLO News listening area between 11 o’clock Tuesday morning and 11 o’clock this morning, while 49 people have recovered. One new death was reported in Winnebago County in that time period, bringing the county’s death total to 21 and the listening area’s total since the start of the pandemic to 97.

On November 1st, there were 1510 active cases of COVID-19 in our 10-county listening area of Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties plus Kossuth. As of 11 o’clock this morning, there were 3021 active cases in the listening area. Cerro Gordo County between November 1st and this morning has seen their active case number go from 477 to 1051. The 10-county average 14-day positivity rate rose from 20.6% on Tuesday to 21.3% today. All the counties in the area are at 15% or higher. 

The state of Iowa has for the fifth straight day reported more than 4000 new cases in a day with 4764 additional cases as of 11 o’clock this morning.

State data indicated 1,190 people were in Iowa hospitals with COVID-19 with 210 in intensive care. An additional 230 people were admitted in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day number since the beginning of the pandemic and a 39% increase from the day before.

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 2261 81
Butler 653 34
Floyd 644 24
Franklin 514 20
Hancock 586 28
Kossuth 678 24
Mitchell 495 40
Winnebago 666 14
Worth 225 9
Wright 953 19
Area Total 7675 293

 

Active Cases 11/11/20
 Active Cases 11/6/20
Active Cases 11/1/20
Cerro Gordo 1051 672 477
Butler 218 138 82
Floyd 157 85 60
Franklin 124 68 42
Hancock 267 193 134
Kossuth 277 199 176
Mitchell 279 184 119
Winnebago 267 223 192
Worth 102 76 46
Wright 279 230 182
Area Total 3021 2068 1510

 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 31
Butler 3
Floyd 12
Franklin 19
Hancock 6
Kossuth 1
Mitchell 2
Winnebago 21 1
Worth
Wright 2
Area Total 97 1

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 1179 16
Butler 432 1
Floyd 475
Franklin 371 1
Hancock 313 8
Kossuth 400 7
Mitchell 214 2
Winnebago 378 11
Worth 123 2
Wright 672 1
Area Total 4557 49

 

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 23.2
Butler 21.5
Floyd 18.9
Franklin 17
Hancock 23.8
Kossuth 19.1
Mitchell 23.2
Winnebago 21.2
Worth 15.1
Wright 21
Area Average 21.3
