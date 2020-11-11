Number of active COVID cases in north-central Iowa now over 3000 — double when compared to start of November
DES MOINES — The number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa is now over the 3000 mark, the number of active cases in Cerro Gordo County has crossed over the 1000 mark — both of those numbers doubling in just a 10-day period.
According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 293 new cases had been identified in the KGLO News listening area between 11 o’clock Tuesday morning and 11 o’clock this morning, while 49 people have recovered. One new death was reported in Winnebago County in that time period, bringing the county’s death total to 21 and the listening area’s total since the start of the pandemic to 97.
On November 1st, there were 1510 active cases of COVID-19 in our 10-county listening area of Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties plus Kossuth. As of 11 o’clock this morning, there were 3021 active cases in the listening area. Cerro Gordo County between November 1st and this morning has seen their active case number go from 477 to 1051. The 10-county average 14-day positivity rate rose from 20.6% on Tuesday to 21.3% today. All the counties in the area are at 15% or higher.
The state of Iowa has for the fifth straight day reported more than 4000 new cases in a day with 4764 additional cases as of 11 o’clock this morning.
State data indicated 1,190 people were in Iowa hospitals with COVID-19 with 210 in intensive care. An additional 230 people were admitted in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day number since the beginning of the pandemic and a 39% increase from the day before.
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|2261
|81
|Butler
|653
|34
|Floyd
|644
|24
|Franklin
|514
|20
|Hancock
|586
|28
|Kossuth
|678
|24
|Mitchell
|495
|40
|Winnebago
|666
|14
|Worth
|225
|9
|Wright
|953
|19
|
|
|
|Area Total
|7675
|293
|
|
|Active Cases 11/6/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|1051
|672
|477
|Butler
|218
|138
|82
|Floyd
|157
|85
|60
|Franklin
|124
|68
|42
|Hancock
|267
|193
|134
|Kossuth
|277
|199
|176
|Mitchell
|279
|184
|119
|Winnebago
|267
|223
|192
|Worth
|102
|76
|46
|Wright
|279
|230
|182
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3021
|2068
|1510
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|31
|
|Butler
|3
|
|Floyd
|12
|
|Franklin
|19
|
|Hancock
|6
|
|Kossuth
|1
|
|Mitchell
|2
|
|Winnebago
|21
|1
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|2
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|97
|1
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|1179
|16
|Butler
|432
|1
|Floyd
|475
|
|Franklin
|371
|1
|Hancock
|313
|8
|Kossuth
|400
|7
|Mitchell
|214
|2
|Winnebago
|378
|11
|Worth
|123
|2
|Wright
|672
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4557
|49
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|23.2
|Butler
|21.5
|Floyd
|18.9
|Franklin
|17
|Hancock
|23.8
|Kossuth
|19.1
|Mitchell
|23.2
|Winnebago
|21.2
|Worth
|15.1
|Wright
|21
|
|
|Area Average
|21.3