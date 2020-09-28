      Weather Alert

Number of active COVID cases in listening area drops by over 100 since start of the weekend

Sep 28, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — The number of active COVID-19 cases in our listening area has dropped by over 100 since last Friday.

In the 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 26 more positive cases and 85 more people having recovered were reported to the Iowa Department of Public Health. 66 of those new recoveries were in Cerro Gordo County, where the number of active cases is down from 265 last Friday to 212 as of this morning.

There’s a total of 772 active cases in our listening area, down from 892 on Friday morning and 831 as of Sunday morning. Besides the 212 in Cerro Gordo County, there’s 154 active cases in Kossuth, 121 in Winnebago, 82 in Mitchell, 62 in Wright, 57 in Floyd, 28 in Worth, 22 in Franklin, 18 in Hancock and 16 in Butler.

The 10-county 14-day average positivity rate is at 7.8%. Winnebago County is still among the 14 counties in the state that has a 14-day average over 15% at 15.1%. Kossuth County is at 13.3%, Floyd 11.8%, Wright 7.6%, Franklin 6.2%, Cerro Gordo 5.2%, Worth 4.7%, Butler 4.4%, Hancock 4.3% and Mitchell 3.9%.

26 area people are hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Statewide in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, two more people have died for a total of 1317; 611 more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus to bring the pandemic total to 86,840; the number of people recovered is now up to 66,191.

 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 1058
Butler 271
Floyd 352 2
Franklin 351 1
Hancock 189 3
Kossuth 278 5
Mitchell 191 1
Winnebago 316 12
Worth 109 1
Wright 593 1
Area Total 3708 26

 

Active Cases 9/28/20
 Active Cases 9/25/20
Active Cases 9/1/20
Cerro Gordo 212 265 241
Butler 16 23 49
Floyd 57 75 34
Franklin 22 34 27
Hancock 18 21 24
Kossuth 154 142 40
Mitchell 82 88 30
Winnebago 121 139 73
Worth 28 26 14
Wright 62 79 81
Area Total 772 892 613

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 825 66
Butler 253 1
Floyd 292 1
Franklin 311 1
Hancock 169 2
Kossuth 124
Mitchell 109 1
Winnebago 182 11
Worth 81 1
Wright 530 1
Area Total 2876 85

 

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 21
Butler 2
Floyd 3
Franklin 18
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 13
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 60

 

 

Hospitalized
Cerro Gordo 4
Butler 2
Floyd 6
Franklin 2
Hancock 2
Kossuth 7
Mitchell 1
Winnebago 2
Worth
Wright
Area Total 26

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 5.2
Butler 4.4
Floyd 11.8
Franklin 6.2
Hancock 4.3
Kossuth 13.3
Mitchell 3.9
Winnebago 15.1
Worth 4.7
Wright 7.6
Area Average 7.8
