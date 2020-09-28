Number of active COVID cases in listening area drops by over 100 since start of the weekend
DES MOINES — The number of active COVID-19 cases in our listening area has dropped by over 100 since last Friday.
In the 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 26 more positive cases and 85 more people having recovered were reported to the Iowa Department of Public Health. 66 of those new recoveries were in Cerro Gordo County, where the number of active cases is down from 265 last Friday to 212 as of this morning.
There’s a total of 772 active cases in our listening area, down from 892 on Friday morning and 831 as of Sunday morning. Besides the 212 in Cerro Gordo County, there’s 154 active cases in Kossuth, 121 in Winnebago, 82 in Mitchell, 62 in Wright, 57 in Floyd, 28 in Worth, 22 in Franklin, 18 in Hancock and 16 in Butler.
The 10-county 14-day average positivity rate is at 7.8%. Winnebago County is still among the 14 counties in the state that has a 14-day average over 15% at 15.1%. Kossuth County is at 13.3%, Floyd 11.8%, Wright 7.6%, Franklin 6.2%, Cerro Gordo 5.2%, Worth 4.7%, Butler 4.4%, Hancock 4.3% and Mitchell 3.9%.
26 area people are hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Statewide in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, two more people have died for a total of 1317; 611 more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus to bring the pandemic total to 86,840; the number of people recovered is now up to 66,191.
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|1058
|
|Butler
|271
|
|Floyd
|352
|2
|Franklin
|351
|1
|Hancock
|189
|3
|Kossuth
|278
|5
|Mitchell
|191
|1
|Winnebago
|316
|12
|Worth
|109
|1
|Wright
|593
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3708
|26
|
|
|Active Cases 9/25/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|212
|265
|241
|Butler
|16
|23
|49
|Floyd
|57
|75
|34
|Franklin
|22
|34
|27
|Hancock
|18
|21
|24
|Kossuth
|154
|142
|40
|Mitchell
|82
|88
|30
|Winnebago
|121
|139
|73
|Worth
|28
|26
|14
|Wright
|62
|79
|81
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|772
|892
|613
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|825
|66
|Butler
|253
|1
|Floyd
|292
|1
|Franklin
|311
|1
|Hancock
|169
|2
|Kossuth
|124
|
|Mitchell
|109
|1
|Winnebago
|182
|11
|Worth
|81
|1
|Wright
|530
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2876
|85
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|21
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|3
|Franklin
|18
|Hancock
|2
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|13
|Worth
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|Area Total
|60
|
|Hospitalized
|Cerro Gordo
|4
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|6
|Franklin
|2
|Hancock
|2
|Kossuth
|7
|Mitchell
|1
|Winnebago
|2
|Worth
|
|Wright
|
|
|
|Area Total
|26
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|5.2
|Butler
|4.4
|Floyd
|11.8
|Franklin
|6.2
|Hancock
|4.3
|Kossuth
|13.3
|Mitchell
|3.9
|Winnebago
|15.1
|Worth
|4.7
|Wright
|7.6
|
|
|Area Average
|7.8