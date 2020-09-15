      Weather Alert

Number of active COVID cases in area down after over 50 more listed as recovered

Sep 15, 2020 @ 11:58am

DES MOINES — The number of active cases of COVID-19 in our listening area dropped in the 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning as over 50 more people have been listed as fully recovered.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website, 55 people have recovered from coronavirus in the area in that timeframe, bringing the number of total cases recovered since the start of the pandemic to 2405. 33 new cases were reported in our listening area in the same time period to bring the pandemic total to 3153.

As of 11 o’clock this morning there were a total of 692 active cases, down from 716 at 11 o’clock on Monday morning. 269 of those cases are in Cerro Gordo County, 85 in Mitchell, 83 in Winnebago, 66 in Kossuth, 56 in Wright, 38 in Floyd, 28 in Franklin, 26 in Butler, 24 in Worth and 17 in Hancock. 

Looking statewide in the same 24 hour period: 12 more deaths were reported to bring the pandemic total to 1233; 510 more cases were confirmed to take the state total over the 75,000 mark at 75,277; 949 more people have recovered for a state total of 54,268.

 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 958 16
Butler 246 2
Floyd 262
Franklin 324 1
Hancock 170
Kossuth 175 7
Mitchell 169
Winnebago 210 4
Worth 98 2
Wright 541 1
Area Total 3153 33

 

 

Active Cases 9/15/20
 Active Cases 9/11/20
Active Cases 9/1/20
Cerro Gordo 269 255 241
Butler 26 24 49
Floyd 38 52 34
Franklin 28 31 27
Hancock 17 17 24
Kossuth 66 48 40
Mitchell 85 71 30
Winnebago 83 68 73
Worth 24 19 14
Wright 56 59 81
Area Total 692 644 613

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 668 16
Butler 218 2
Floyd 221 15
Franklin 279 11
Hancock 151
Kossuth 109 4
Mitchell 84 2
Winnebago 117
Worth 74 2
Wright 484 3
Area Total 2405 55

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 21
Butler 2
Floyd 3
Franklin 17
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 10
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 56
