Number of active COVID cases in area down after over 50 more listed as recovered
DES MOINES — The number of active cases of COVID-19 in our listening area dropped in the 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning as over 50 more people have been listed as fully recovered.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website, 55 people have recovered from coronavirus in the area in that timeframe, bringing the number of total cases recovered since the start of the pandemic to 2405. 33 new cases were reported in our listening area in the same time period to bring the pandemic total to 3153.
As of 11 o’clock this morning there were a total of 692 active cases, down from 716 at 11 o’clock on Monday morning. 269 of those cases are in Cerro Gordo County, 85 in Mitchell, 83 in Winnebago, 66 in Kossuth, 56 in Wright, 38 in Floyd, 28 in Franklin, 26 in Butler, 24 in Worth and 17 in Hancock.
Looking statewide in the same 24 hour period: 12 more deaths were reported to bring the pandemic total to 1233; 510 more cases were confirmed to take the state total over the 75,000 mark at 75,277; 949 more people have recovered for a state total of 54,268.
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|958
|16
|Butler
|246
|2
|Floyd
|262
|
|Franklin
|324
|1
|Hancock
|170
|
|Kossuth
|175
|7
|Mitchell
|169
|
|Winnebago
|210
|4
|Worth
|98
|2
|Wright
|541
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3153
|33
|
|
|Active Cases 9/11/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|269
|255
|241
|Butler
|26
|24
|49
|Floyd
|38
|52
|34
|Franklin
|28
|31
|27
|Hancock
|17
|17
|24
|Kossuth
|66
|48
|40
|Mitchell
|85
|71
|30
|Winnebago
|83
|68
|73
|Worth
|24
|19
|14
|Wright
|56
|59
|81
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|692
|644
|613
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|668
|16
|Butler
|218
|2
|Floyd
|221
|15
|Franklin
|279
|11
|Hancock
|151
|
|Kossuth
|109
|4
|Mitchell
|84
|2
|Winnebago
|117
|
|Worth
|74
|2
|Wright
|484
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2405
|55
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|21
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|3
|Franklin
|17
|Hancock
|2
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|10
|Worth
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|Area Total
|56