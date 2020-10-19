      Weather Alert

Number of active COVID case in our area up as recovered numbers see an unexplained correction

Oct 19, 2020 @ 5:35am

DES MOINES — The number of active cases of COVID-19 in our listening area is up after it appears some of the numbers of recovered cases in the area have had a correction.

Starting on Friday morning, the number of recoveries in several north-central Iowa counties dropped. For example, the number of people recovered in Cerro Gordo County observed on the state’s coronavirus website on Thursday stood at over 1000, but as of Sunday morning, was at 991.

KGLO News has made an inquiry with the Iowa Department of Public Health in regards to why the numbers have changed, but the department has not responded to our request for comment.

As of 11 o’clock on Sunday morning, there were 831 active cases of COVID-19 in our listening area, up from 710 on Thursday morning. Statewide as of Sunday morning, the state had 107,057 cases of COVID-19 and a  total of 1538 deaths.

 

The below data is as of 11:00 AM Sunday morning

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 1222 8
Butler 340 7
Floyd 412 4
Franklin 369 4
Hancock 272 9
Kossuth 414 7
Mitchell 226 10
Winnebago 417 20
Worth 126 2
Wright 678 4
Area Total 4476 75

 

Active Cases 10/18/20
 Active Cases 10/16/20
Active Cases 10/1/20
Cerro Gordo 208 207 192
Butler 34 27 20
Floyd 33 41 48
Franklin 18 16 18
Hancock 51 47 21
Kossuth 180 182 161
Mitchell 43 41 69
Winnebago 130 129 119
Worth 24 23 27
Wright 110 112 67
Area Total 831 825 742

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 991 7
Butler 304
Floyd 368 12
Franklin 333 2
Hancock 217 5
Kossuth 234 9
Mitchell 183 8
Winnebago 271 19
Worth 102 1
Wright 567 6
Area Total 3570 69

 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 23
Butler 2
Floyd 11
Franklin 18
Hancock 4
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 16
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 75 0

 

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 4.8
Butler 6.4
Floyd 5.5
Franklin 3.4
Hancock 9.7
Kossuth 10.8
Mitchell 4.9
Winnebago 13.9
Worth 3.7
Wright 10.2
Area Average 7.1
