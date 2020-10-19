Number of active COVID case in our area up as recovered numbers see an unexplained correction
DES MOINES — The number of active cases of COVID-19 in our listening area is up after it appears some of the numbers of recovered cases in the area have had a correction.
Starting on Friday morning, the number of recoveries in several north-central Iowa counties dropped. For example, the number of people recovered in Cerro Gordo County observed on the state’s coronavirus website on Thursday stood at over 1000, but as of Sunday morning, was at 991.
KGLO News has made an inquiry with the Iowa Department of Public Health in regards to why the numbers have changed, but the department has not responded to our request for comment.
As of 11 o’clock on Sunday morning, there were 831 active cases of COVID-19 in our listening area, up from 710 on Thursday morning. Statewide as of Sunday morning, the state had 107,057 cases of COVID-19 and a total of 1538 deaths.
The below data is as of 11:00 AM Sunday morning
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|1222
|8
|Butler
|340
|7
|Floyd
|412
|4
|Franklin
|369
|4
|Hancock
|272
|9
|Kossuth
|414
|7
|Mitchell
|226
|10
|Winnebago
|417
|20
|Worth
|126
|2
|Wright
|678
|4
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4476
|75
|
|
|Active Cases 10/16/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|208
|207
|192
|Butler
|34
|27
|20
|Floyd
|33
|41
|48
|Franklin
|18
|16
|18
|Hancock
|51
|47
|21
|Kossuth
|180
|182
|161
|Mitchell
|43
|41
|69
|Winnebago
|130
|129
|119
|Worth
|24
|23
|27
|Wright
|110
|112
|67
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|831
|825
|742
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|991
|7
|Butler
|304
|
|Floyd
|368
|12
|Franklin
|333
|2
|Hancock
|217
|5
|Kossuth
|234
|9
|Mitchell
|183
|8
|Winnebago
|271
|19
|Worth
|102
|1
|Wright
|567
|6
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3570
|69
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|23
|
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|11
|
|Franklin
|18
|
|Hancock
|4
|
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|16
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|75
|0
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|4.8
|Butler
|6.4
|Floyd
|5.5
|Franklin
|3.4
|Hancock
|9.7
|Kossuth
|10.8
|Mitchell
|4.9
|Winnebago
|13.9
|Worth
|3.7
|Wright
|10.2
|
|
|Area Average
|7.1