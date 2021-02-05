      Weather Alert
WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect for Midnight tonight until Noon CST Sunday for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Franklin, Kossuth, Buter, Floyd, Mitchell, Mower MN, Freeborn MN and Faribault MN.

Number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa drops by almost 25% in last week

Feb 5, 2021 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — One new COVID-19-related death has been reported in our listening area while the active COVID case count in north-central Iowa has dropped by almost 25 percent in the last week.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the death was reported in Hancock County. That brings the county’s total for the pandemic to 26 and the listening area’s total to 340.

In the same 24 hour period, 23 new COVID cases were reported in north-central Iowa while 92 more people were listed as recovered. North-central Iowa’s active case count stands at 1322. That’s down from 1392 on Thursday and 1744 last Friday

. In Cerro Gordo County, nine new cases of COVID were identified between Thursday and today with 21 more people recovering. The active case count is at 345, down from 357 on Thursday and 404 last Friday. 

In the north-central Iowa medical region, 15 people are hospitalized, down from 18 on Thursday, Two are in an intensive care unit, with neither of those patients being on a ventilator.

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 76 64 12
Butler 29 26 3
Floyd 38 30 8
Franklin 19 18 1
Hancock 26 21 5 1
Kossuth 51 46 5
Mitchell 39 38 1
Winnebago 30 25 5
Worth 4 3 1
Wright 28 24 4
Area Total 340 295 45 1

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4863 9
Butler 1550 4
Floyd 1443 1
Franklin 1070 1
Hancock 1350 0
Kossuth 1891 1
Mitchell 1182 0
Winnebago 1256 4
Worth 631 1
Wright 1694 2
Area Total 16930 23

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4442 21
Butler 1384 13
Floyd 1316 12
Franklin 954 2
Hancock 1234 8
Kossuth 1605 14
Mitchell 1080 2
Winnebago 1121 5
Worth 566 3
Wright 1566 12
Area Total 15268 92

 

 

Active Cases 2/5/21 2/4/21 1/29/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20
Friday Thursday Last Friday February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st
Cerro Gordo 345 357 404 410 549 1807 477
Butler 137 146 216 211 175 517 82
Floyd 89 100 126 119 130 550 60
Franklin 97 98 132 128 133 305 42
Hancock 90 99 148 139 235 408 134
Kossuth 235 248 254 260 269 535 176
Mitchell 63 65 112 104 173 447 119
Winnebago 105 106 127 125 123 359 192
Worth 61 63 92 84 126 118 46
Wright 100 110 133 128 183 410 182
Area Total 1322 1392 1744 1708 2096 5526 1510
