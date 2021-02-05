Number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa drops by almost 25% in last week
MASON CITY — One new COVID-19-related death has been reported in our listening area while the active COVID case count in north-central Iowa has dropped by almost 25 percent in the last week.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the death was reported in Hancock County. That brings the county’s total for the pandemic to 26 and the listening area’s total to 340.
In the same 24 hour period, 23 new COVID cases were reported in north-central Iowa while 92 more people were listed as recovered. North-central Iowa’s active case count stands at 1322. That’s down from 1392 on Thursday and 1744 last Friday
. In Cerro Gordo County, nine new cases of COVID were identified between Thursday and today with 21 more people recovering. The active case count is at 345, down from 357 on Thursday and 404 last Friday.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, 15 people are hospitalized, down from 18 on Thursday, Two are in an intensive care unit, with neither of those patients being on a ventilator.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|76
|64
|12
|
|Butler
|29
|26
|3
|
|Floyd
|38
|30
|8
|
|Franklin
|19
|18
|1
|
|Hancock
|26
|21
|5
|1
|Kossuth
|51
|46
|5
|
|Mitchell
|39
|38
|1
|
|Winnebago
|30
|25
|5
|
|Worth
|4
|3
|1
|
|Wright
|28
|24
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|340
|295
|45
|1
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4863
|9
|Butler
|1550
|4
|Floyd
|1443
|1
|Franklin
|1070
|1
|Hancock
|1350
|0
|Kossuth
|1891
|1
|Mitchell
|1182
|0
|Winnebago
|1256
|4
|Worth
|631
|1
|Wright
|1694
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16930
|23
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4442
|21
|Butler
|1384
|13
|Floyd
|1316
|12
|Franklin
|954
|2
|Hancock
|1234
|8
|Kossuth
|1605
|14
|Mitchell
|1080
|2
|Winnebago
|1121
|5
|Worth
|566
|3
|Wright
|1566
|12
|
|
|
|Area Total
|15268
|92
|Active Cases
|2/5/21
|2/4/21
|1/29/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Friday
|Thursday
|Last Friday
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|345
|357
|404
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|Butler
|137
|146
|216
|211
|175
|517
|82
|Floyd
|89
|100
|126
|119
|130
|550
|60
|Franklin
|97
|98
|132
|128
|133
|305
|42
|Hancock
|90
|99
|148
|139
|235
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|235
|248
|254
|260
|269
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|63
|65
|112
|104
|173
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|105
|106
|127
|125
|123
|359
|192
|Worth
|61
|63
|92
|84
|126
|118
|46
|Wright
|100
|110
|133
|128
|183
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1322
|1392
|1744
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510