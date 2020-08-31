Number of active COVID-19 cases in listening area up 12
DES MOINES — The number of active COVID-19 cases in our listening area increased by a dozen over a 24-hour period.
As of 11 o’clock this morning, there are currently 638 active cases in our listening area, up from 626 at 11 o’clock Sunday morning. 238 of those cases are in Cerro Gordo County; 87 in Wright; 75 in Winnebago; 45 in Butler; 42 in Kossuth; 41 in Floyd; 33 each in Franklin and Mitchell; 27 in Hancock; and 17 in Worth.
14 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our area — three in Cerro Gordo; two each in Butler, Mitchell, Winnebago and Wright; and single cases in Floyd, Hancock, and Kossuth — to bring the area total of confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic to 2681.
Two more people were reported recovered for a total now of 1990.
Looking at the statewide numbers in the same 24-hour period ending at 11 o’clock this morning, 611 more cases of COVID-19 have been identified for a total now of 67,413; two additional deaths were reported to bring the state’s death toll to 1112; 138 more people have recovered for a total of 46,663.
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|824
|3
|Butler
|203
|2
|Floyd
|215
|1
|Franklin
|295
|
|Hancock
|155
|1
|Kossuth
|121
|1
|Mitchell
|109
|2
|Winnebago
|161
|2
|Worth
|79
|
|Wright
|519
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2681
|14
|
|Active Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|238
|Butler
|45
|Floyd
|41
|Franklin
|33
|Hancock
|27
|Kossuth
|42
|Mitchell
|33
|Winnebago
|75
|Worth
|17
|Wright
|87
|
|
|Area Total
|638
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|20
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|3
|Franklin
|17
|Hancock
|2
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|8
|Worth
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|Area Total
|53
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|566
|1
|Butler
|156
|1
|Floyd
|171
|
|Franklin
|245
|
|Hancock
|126
|
|Kossuth
|79
|
|Mitchell
|76
|
|Winnebago
|78
|
|Worth
|62
|
|Wright
|431
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1990
|2