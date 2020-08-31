      Weather Alert

Number of active COVID-19 cases in listening area up 12

Aug 31, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — The number of active COVID-19 cases in our listening area increased by a dozen over a 24-hour period.

As of 11 o’clock this morning, there are currently 638 active cases in our listening area, up from 626 at 11 o’clock Sunday morning. 238 of those cases are in Cerro Gordo County; 87 in Wright; 75 in Winnebago; 45 in Butler; 42 in Kossuth; 41 in Floyd; 33 each in Franklin and Mitchell; 27 in Hancock; and 17 in Worth.

14 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our area — three in Cerro Gordo; two each in Butler, Mitchell, Winnebago and Wright; and single cases in Floyd, Hancock, and Kossuth — to bring the area total of confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic to 2681.

Two more people were reported recovered for a total now of 1990.

Looking at the statewide numbers in the same 24-hour period ending at 11 o’clock this morning, 611 more cases of COVID-19 have been identified for a total now of 67,413; two additional deaths were reported to bring the state’s death toll to 1112; 138 more people have recovered for a total of 46,663.

 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 824 3
Butler 203 2
Floyd 215 1
Franklin 295
Hancock 155 1
Kossuth 121 1
Mitchell 109 2
Winnebago 161 2
Worth 79
Wright 519 2
Area Total 2681 14

 

 

Active Cases
Cerro Gordo 238
Butler 45
Floyd 41
Franklin 33
Hancock 27
Kossuth 42
Mitchell 33
Winnebago 75
Worth 17
Wright 87
Area Total 638

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 20
Butler 2
Floyd 3
Franklin 17
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 8
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 53

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 566 1
Butler 156 1
Floyd 171
Franklin 245
Hancock 126
Kossuth 79
Mitchell 76
Winnebago 78
Worth 62
Wright 431
Area Total 1990 2
