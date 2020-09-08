Number of active COVID-19 cases in listening area up 10 since Monday
DES MOINES — Over 40 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our listening area between Monday and Tuesday.
As of 11 o’clock this morning, 41 more cases were reported on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website. 18 of those 41 cases were reported in Mitchell County; six each in Cerro Gordo and Butler; three in Worth; two each in Franklin and Winnebago; and one in Floyd. That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in our listening area since the start of the pandemic to 2915.
There are 651 active COVID-19 cases in our listening area as of 11 o’clock this morning, ten more than 24 hours earlier. 245 of those active cases are in Cerro Gordo County; 77 in Winnebago; 64 in Mitchell; 61 in Wright; 50 in Floyd; 44 in Kossuth; 37 in Franklin; 33 in Butler; and 20 each in Hancock and Worth.
44 more cases in the area have fully recovered for a total of 2209.
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|892
|6
|Butler
|231
|6
|Floyd
|242
|1
|Franklin
|312
|2
|Hancock
|164
|
|Kossuth
|139
|3
|Mitchell
|143
|18
|Winnebago
|176
|2
|Worth
|88
|3
|Wright
|528
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2915
|41
|
|
|Cerro Gordo
|245
|Butler
|33
|Floyd
|50
|Franklin
|37
|Hancock
|20
|Kossuth
|44
|Mitchell
|64
|Winnebago
|77
|Worth
|20
|Wright
|61
|
|
|Area Total
|651
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|627
|28
|Butler
|196
|
|Floyd
|189
|
|Franklin
|258
|
|Hancock
|142
|1
|Kossuth
|95
|6
|Mitchell
|79
|1
|Winnebago
|89
|3
|Worth
|68
|
|Wright
|466
|5
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2209
|44
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|20
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|3
|Franklin
|17
|Hancock
|2
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|10
|Worth
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|Area Total
|55