Number of active COVID-19 cases in listening area up 10 since Monday

Sep 8, 2020 @ 11:04am

DES MOINES — Over 40 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our listening area between Monday and Tuesday.

As of 11 o’clock this morning, 41 more cases were reported on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website. 18 of those 41 cases were reported in Mitchell County; six each in Cerro Gordo and Butler; three in Worth; two each in Franklin and Winnebago; and one in Floyd. That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in our listening area since the start of the pandemic to 2915.

There are 651 active COVID-19 cases in our listening area as of 11 o’clock this morning, ten more than 24 hours earlier. 245 of those active cases are in Cerro Gordo County; 77 in Winnebago; 64 in Mitchell; 61 in Wright; 50 in Floyd; 44 in Kossuth; 37 in Franklin; 33 in Butler; and 20 each in Hancock and Worth.

44 more cases in the area have fully recovered for a total of 2209. 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 892 6
Butler 231 6
Floyd 242 1
Franklin 312 2
Hancock 164
Kossuth 139 3
Mitchell 143 18
Winnebago 176 2
Worth 88 3
Wright 528
Area Total 2915 41

 

Active Cases
Cerro Gordo 245
Butler 33
Floyd 50
Franklin 37
Hancock 20
Kossuth 44
Mitchell 64
Winnebago 77
Worth 20
Wright 61
Area Total 651

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 627 28
Butler 196
Floyd 189
Franklin 258
Hancock 142 1
Kossuth 95 6
Mitchell 79 1
Winnebago 89 3
Worth 68
Wright 466 5
Area Total 2209 44

 

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 20
Butler 2
Floyd 3
Franklin 17
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 10
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 55
