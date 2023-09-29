Now the oldest member of the US Senate, Grassley remembers Feinstein as “a true public servant”

WASHINGTON — Longtime California US Senator Dianne Feinstein died earlier today at the age of 90, and with her passing, Iowa Senator Charles Grassley now is the oldest member of the Senate. The Republican from New Hartford just turned 90 on September 17th.

Grassley released a written statement after Feinstein’s death was announced this morning. He says Feinstein did an outstanding job in the Senate representing the people of California.

Grassley says he worked closely with her as a member of the Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control and the Senate Judiciary Committee. He says during the time he served as the chair of the Judiciary Committee and Feinstein was the ranking Democrat that they had a wonderful working relationship. Grassley calls Feinstein a true public servant.

Feinstein served California in the Senate since November 1992. Grassley has been in the Senate since January 1981.