Not guilty pleas from three people arrested after Northwood drug bust

NORTHWOOD — Three people, including a former school teacher, arrested in Northwood last month on drug charges have pleaded not guilty.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at 906 3rd Avenue North on the morning of November 17th, where they allegedly discovered several items including drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills unaccompanied by a valid prescription, and a handgun.

27-year-old Sara Fenske of Northwood, 23-year-old Joya Salzkom of Hartley and 22-year-old Taylor Pohar of Milford were all charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Salzkorn was also charged with unlawful possession of prescription pills, while Pohar was additionally charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

All three recently pleaded not guilty in Worth County District Court. The trials for Fenske and Salzkorn are scheduled to start on January 23rd, while Pohar’s trial is scheduled to start on February 20th.

Fenske was a consumer science teacher for the Northwood-Kensett school district, but resigned her position shortly after charges were filed against her.