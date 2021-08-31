      Weather Alert

Not guilty plea in Mason City burglary

Aug 31, 2021 @ 11:27am

MASON CITY — One of two men accused of breaking into a Mason City apartment and stabbing a person has pleaded not guilty.

A criminal complaint states that 22-year-old Nicholas Sage broke into an apartment in the 400 block of North Madison on June 18th, grabbed a victim by the shirt, and then held the person while a second suspect, 22-year-old Nicolas Duarte, unsuccessfully attempted to stab the person in the chest but did stab the person in the arm, resulting in serious injury. Both men were charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Sage was scheduled to be in court today for his arraignment hearing, but court records show he filed a written plea of not guilty on Monday in Cerro Gordo County District Court. A trial date has not been set.

Duarte pleaded not guilty earlier this month to the charge and is scheduled to have a jury trial starting on September 21st in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

