Not guilty plea by Stacyville nursing home administrator accused of stealing funds

January 31, 2023 11:54AM CST
STACYVILLE — A Cresco woman has pleaded not guilty to stealing money from a Mitchell County nursing home while working as its administrator.

A criminal complaint states that between May 5th and July 20th of last year, 39-year-old Liza Klimesh misappropriated funds from the Stacyville Nursing Home.

Klimesh is accused of making unauthorized purchases with the nursing home’s checking, debit and credit card accounts for personal gain totalling over $13,200. The complaint says Klimesh used the money from the nursing home’s checking account to pay for her utility bill, vehicle insurance, attorney fees, jewelry, clothing and pet supplies.

Klimesh was charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison, as well as unauthorized use of a credit card, a Class D felony.

Klimesh filed a written plea of not guilty in Mitchell County District Court on Monday. A trial date has not been set.

