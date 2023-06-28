Not guilty plea by Mason City woman accused of passing out drunk while driving with child in car

CLEAR LAKE — A Mason City woman has pleaded not guilty to a child endangerment while operating while intoxicated charge.

A criminal complaint states that law enforcement was dispatched on the evening of June 7th near the intersection of US Highway 18 and Shorewood Way in Clear Lake to a report of a woman passed out in a vehicle with a child in it.

An officer found the woman to be under the influence of alcohol and in possession of marijuana. Witnesses stated that the woman reportedly could not maintain lanes and almost went head-on with oncoming traffic, and was woken up by witnesses and that caused the vehicle to collide with a witness vehicle.

The complaint states the woman’s preliminary breath test result was .184, over twice the legal limit for operating while intoxicated, and then she refused another blood alcohol content test.

37-year-old Jessica Paulsen was charged with child endangerment causing bodily injury, a Class D felony, as well as operating while under the influence second offense and possession of a controlled substance.

Paulsen pleaded not guilty to the charges this week in Cerro Gordo County District Court. Her trial is scheduled to begin on September 26th.