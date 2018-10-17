Not guilty plea by Mason City man charged with robbing couple

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to a robbery charge.

Mason City police say on the night of September 9th, a man and woman reported they were walking along North Federal Avenue south of 9th Street when they were approached by a man who allegedly flashed a handgun. The pair were told to walk with the suspect to an apartment building in the 100 block of 5th Northwest where the suspect took cigarettes from one of the victims and went into another apartment.

59-year-old McKinley Dudley Junior was arrested the next day and charged with second-degree robbery. Dudley pleaded not guilty to the charge on Tuesday. His trial is scheduled to start on December 4th.

If convicted of second-degree robbery, Dudley would face up to ten years in prison.