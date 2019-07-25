Not guilty plea by Mason City man accused of threatening woman in hospital parking lot
MASON CITY — A Mason City man charged with harassment after an incident at MercyOne-North Iowa Medical Center earlier this summer has pleaded not guilty.
29-year-old King James was accused of following a woman into the parking lot of the hospital on June 30th, telling the woman that he was going to shoot and kill her. James has claimed that he has an alibi, saying he has witnesses that will testify he was asleep in his home when the incident allegedly took place. Law enforcement counters that they have witnesses and security video as evidence of James committing the crime.
James was scheduled to have his arraignment hearing this week in Cerro Gordo County District Court but filed a written plea of not guilty on Monday. His trial is scheduled to start on September 10th.
If convicted of first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor, James would face up to two years in jail and a fine of up to $6250.