Not guilty plea by Mason City man accused of alluding officers
MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of being involved in a foot pursuit that led to a police officer being injured has pleaded not guilty.
On June 24th, Mason City police say they attempted to serve an arrest warrant at 824 North Federal, and as they were leaving, a vehicle pulled in with 21-year-old Joshua Teeter getting out of the vehicle and attempting to flee on foot. When one of the officers encountered Teeter near a building, Teeter surrendered, but the officer was unable to avoid making physical contact with Teeter, and when he did, he also made contact with the building. The unnamed officer suffered a broken bone in his elbow and was off duty for several weeks.
Teeter was charged with interference with official acts causing bodily injury and interference with official acts causing serious injury.
Teeter has filed a written plea of not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court. His trial is scheduled to start on September 10th. Teeter continues to be held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.