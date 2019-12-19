      Weather Alert

Not guilty plea by man from Manly on enticement charge

Dec 19, 2019 @ 11:28am

CLEAR LAKE — A Worth County man has pleaded not guilty to an enticement charge. Authorities allege that 39-year-old Aaron Hendrikson of Manly was chatting online with a 15-year-old, sending the teen explicit messages and a photo of sexual intent, and gave the teen specific directions on meeting Hendrikson at his worksite in Clear Lake.

The Owatonna Police Department notified north-central Iowa law enforcement about the online activity, with Hendrikson being arrested in Clear Lake by an undercover agent.

Hendrikson was charged with enticing a minor under the age of 16 for sexual purposes. He filed a written plea of not guilty to the charge this week, with District Judge Adam Sauer scheduling his trial for March 3rd in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

