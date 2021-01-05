      Weather Alert

Northwood woman who pleaded guilty to cancer fraud scheme sentenced to probation

Jan 5, 2021 @ 10:57am

NORTHWOOD — A Northwood woman accused of receiving gifts and money after falsely claiming she had cancer has been given a suspended prison sentence and probation.

44-year-old Jennifer Mikesell was accused of claiming she had cancer and was being treated through the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Authorities say in a criminal complaint that when a search of the Mayo Health System records was done that Mikesell was never diagnosed with or treated for cancer. Mikesell received a bedroom makeover from the non-profit group My Happy Heaven, as well as other money, gifts and food donated to her.

Mikesell was previously convicted after being accused of writing checks from a Girl Scout account for her own personal benefit in January and February of 2015. She received ten days in jail after pleading guilty to third-degree theft.

Mikesell in November pleaded guilty to ongoing criminal conduct, with charges of fraudulent practices, second-degree theft, and four counts of forgery being dismissed as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

District Judge Colleen Weiland on Monday sentenced Mikesell to a 25-year prison term, which was suspended, placed her on five years probation, and ordered payment of restitution.

For the latest

Trending
Two wanted Mason City men arrested after pursuit
Cerro Gordo County supervisors approve agreement to set up vaccination clinic in old Sears store
Six more north-central Iowa COVID deaths reported
Active COVID case count in north-central Iowa drops below 2000 for first time since early November
Lottery looking at penalties for trying to avoid state debt collection from jackpots