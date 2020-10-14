Northwood woman to plead guilty in cancer fraud case
NORTHWOOD — A Northwood woman accused of receiving gifts and money after falsely claiming she had cancer is intending to plead guilty in the case.
43-year-old Jennifer Mikesell was accused of claiming she had cancer and was being treated through the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Authorities say in a criminal complaint that when a search of the Mayo Health System records was done that Mikesell was never diagnosed with or treated for cancer.
Mikesell received a bedroom makeover from the non-profit group My Happy Heaven, as well as other money, gifts and food donated to her.
Mikesell was previously convicted after being accused of writing checks from a Girl Scout account for her own personal benefit in January and February of 2015. She received ten days in jail after pleading guilty to third-degree theft.
Mikesell in the cancer scheme has been charged with ongoing criminal conduct, fraudulent practices, second-degree theft and four counts of forgery. She had originally pleaded not guilty, but online court records show a plea change hearing has been scheduled for November 9th in Worth County District Court.