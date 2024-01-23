Northwood woman sentenced to ten years on vehicular homicide charge

NORTHWOOD — A Northwood woman who pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide has been sentenced to prison.

25-year-old Maggie Harvey was accused of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of child endangerment resulting in death. Court documents state that Harvey was driving north on US Highway 65 just north of Kensett on the night of July 29th of 2022 when she crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a southbound vehicle driven by 45-year-old John Hinderscheid of Albert Lea.

Harvey’s vehicle rolled and came to rest on its top in the middle of the road, with it being struck by a semi driven by 62-year-old Dennis Stoneking of Northwood. The impact caused Harvey’s vehicle to spin in the roadway and come to rest in the west ditch. Hinderscheid was pronounced dead at the scene as well as a passenger in Harvey’s vehicle, three-year-old Thielen Fausnaugh of Northwood.

A criminal complaint states a blood alcohol test of Harvey indicated her blood alcohol content was .127, over the legal limit of .08.

All three charges Harvey was facing were Class B felonies, with each charge carrying a prison term of up to 25 years. As part of a plea agreement, Harvey pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide, a Class C felony, with the other two counts being dismissed.

Harvey was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison and she must pay Hindercheid’s heirs $150,000 in damages.